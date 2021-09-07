Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Social Roundup: The Theater Community Gathers for Trans March on Broadway

See tweets, photos, and videos from those in attendance at the event.

Sep. 7, 2021  

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, a Trans March on Broadway was held on Monday, September 6 in New York City. Sis, an actress and activist in the theatre community called attention to the erasure of trans bodies within the theatre and entertainment industries with the march.

Organizer Sis said at the time of planning, "With this march, my hope is to start the conversation so that we can better navigate gender identity within the entertainment industry. This is an announcement that we are here. You cannot erase us from the narrative that we are part of."

The march started at Sheep's Meadow in Central Park and continued on into the heart of New York City. Sis, along with Broadway stars Peppermint (Head Over Heels), Iris (Jagged Little Pill), and Nora Schell (Jagged Little Pill) spoke about representation within the industry.

Check out posts from the march below!

From This Author Taylor Brethauer-Hamling