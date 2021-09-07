Social Roundup: The Theater Community Gathers for Trans March on Broadway

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, a Trans March on Broadway was held on Monday, September 6 in New York City. Sis, an actress and activist in the theatre community called attention to the erasure of trans bodies within the theatre and entertainment industries with the march.

Organizer Sis said at the time of planning, "With this march, my hope is to start the conversation so that we can better navigate gender identity within the entertainment industry. This is an announcement that we are here. You cannot erase us from the narrative that we are part of."

The march started at Sheep's Meadow in Central Park and continued on into the heart of New York City. Sis, along with Broadway stars Peppermint (Head Over Heels), Iris (Jagged Little Pill), and Nora Schell (Jagged Little Pill) spoke about representation within the industry.

Check out posts from the march below!

I'm honored to be speaking at #TransMarchOnBroadway tomorrow. Please show up. Please show support through action, and not just words. https://t.co/kXkmSLVrII - Nora Schell (@noritachiquita) September 6, 2021

what a day



trans lives matter

black trans lives matter

trans women matter

trans men matter

black lives matter

black non-binary lives matter

queer lives matter

black women matter

non-binary lives matter

black queer lives matter



photos by me#transmarchonbroadway pic.twitter.com/4WYfVo1J2u - kayleen (@kayleenmariex) September 7, 2021

Tonight is the first night of Rosh Hashanah (The Jewish New Year).



Spending the day at the #TransMarchOnBroadway is exactly the energy we need going into the High Holidays. Be loud in our support.



Trans people belong on Broadway & we need them to tell their stories. pic.twitter.com/VEdlhI1fE0 - bwaySHO (@BwaySHO) September 6, 2021

trans march on broadway. we are here. we are taking up space. we are not going away. trans people DO belong on broadway. period. pic.twitter.com/hlWTkrFaCF - Christian Lewis (they/them/theirs) (@clewisreviews) September 6, 2021

today was fulfilling! thank you all for coming and showing up..now do the work?i??‍a??i??aoe?? - Sis Thee Gimmick (@ucancallmesis) September 6, 2021