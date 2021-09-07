Social Roundup: The Theater Community Gathers for Trans March on Broadway
See tweets, photos, and videos from those in attendance at the event.
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, a Trans March on Broadway was held on Monday, September 6 in New York City. Sis, an actress and activist in the theatre community called attention to the erasure of trans bodies within the theatre and entertainment industries with the march.
Organizer Sis said at the time of planning, "With this march, my hope is to start the conversation so that we can better navigate gender identity within the entertainment industry. This is an announcement that we are here. You cannot erase us from the narrative that we are part of."
The march started at Sheep's Meadow in Central Park and continued on into the heart of New York City. Sis, along with Broadway stars Peppermint (Head Over Heels), Iris (Jagged Little Pill), and Nora Schell (Jagged Little Pill) spoke about representation within the industry.
Check out posts from the march below!
I'm honored to be speaking at #TransMarchOnBroadway tomorrow. Please show up. Please show support through action, and not just words. https://t.co/kXkmSLVrII- Nora Schell (@noritachiquita) September 6, 2021
what a day- kayleen (@kayleenmariex) September 7, 2021
trans lives matter
black trans lives matter
trans women matter
trans men matter
black lives matter
black non-binary lives matter
queer lives matter
black women matter
non-binary lives matter
black queer lives matter
photos by me#transmarchonbroadway pic.twitter.com/4WYfVo1J2u
Tonight is the first night of Rosh Hashanah (The Jewish New Year).- bwaySHO (@BwaySHO) September 6, 2021
Spending the day at the #TransMarchOnBroadway is exactly the energy we need going into the High Holidays. Be loud in our support.
Trans people belong on Broadway & we need them to tell their stories. pic.twitter.com/VEdlhI1fE0
trans march on broadway. we are here. we are taking up space. we are not going away. trans people DO belong on broadway. period. pic.twitter.com/hlWTkrFaCF- Christian Lewis (they/them/theirs) (@clewisreviews) September 6, 2021
#notagimmick #TransMarchOnBroadway Trans people belong on Broadway. @CamMackLtd pic.twitter.com/K2U7NJyOql- Alexandra Billings (@IamABillings) September 6, 2021
#TransMarchOnBroadway pic.twitter.com/rFpX5a8PvL- Kat ?i??a??i?? (@UnfollowKat) September 6, 2021
today was fulfilling! thank you all for coming and showing up..now do the work?i??a??i??aoe??- Sis Thee Gimmick (@ucancallmesis) September 6, 2021
It's people like @ucancallmesis who will lead the change. Boots to the ground action.- Ayanna P. (@AyannaPrescod) September 6, 2021
@ucancallmesis pic.twitter.com/FutL6ayRkz- Zach DePaolo (@thezzzach) September 7, 2021