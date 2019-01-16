Follow BroadwayWorld on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Tumblr
Social Roundup: Broadway Celebrates National Swing Day!
Actor's Equity Association is celebrating the unsung heroes of the theatre community today with its fourth annual National Swing Day! In honor of the occasion, we've gathered social posts from swing nation both in New York and on the road. Check it out below!
Stop trying to make schquillz happen, it's not gonna happen. But it did! Track No. 6 down ??
Patrick Garr (Mean Girls)
A Saturday night on Broadway special: all the swings on for the singer tracks! Love these ladies. #swingsisters ♥?
Kathryn Boswell (Anastasia)
#broadwaydebut turnup with my swing brother @whatthefarch So special sharing that moment with you man. Love you bro. More pics coming soon. Still processing. #prettywomanthemusical
Nico DeJesus (Pretty Woman)
Just a couple of show squirrels #aladdin #aladdintour #swingnation
Orianna Hilliard (Aladdin tour)
Aaaaaaa I'm the luckiest girl in the world I had the distinct pleasure of playing BULDA all last week and now I get the gift of playing the QUEEN today and tomorrow!!!! #lifeisgood #pinchme #frozen #ilovetodance #ilovetosing #ilovetoact #dreams
Alicia Albright (Frozen)
Swinging into 2019 like... #swingnation One Last Time for 2018!
Kyle Weiler (Hamilton Chicago company)
"Three Kevin G's walk into a bar..."? Last night, I debuted my fifth ensemble track and the combination put all of us on the North Shore Mathletes together! Adored getting to share last night with the #brownletes!
Chris Medlin (Mean Girls)
I wear a lot of hats at work. And I mean, LITERALLY. #mfswings #hatcollection #ascotgavotte #catherinezuber #myswirlydress #cinnabondress #costume #Broadway #??????? #??????????????? #???? #?? @myfairladybway
Minami Yusui (My Fair Lady)
#tbt First All-Skate!! ********** We had our first swing all-skate on Sunday, and it was AWESOME! Love my swing nation family. ********** #hellodolly #hdtour #elegancetour #throwback #throwbackthursday #swing #swinglife #swingnation #broadway #dance #maledancer #allskate #wereintheplay #chicago
Nathan Keen (Hello, Dolly! tour)
well this happened last night!!! -MY CHER SHOW and DARK LADY DEBUT- loved being onstage and can't wait to be out there again - thanks to every person that helped, clothed, noted, lifted, spaced and got me ready for it and to my mom who came to see it :) #broadway #thechershow #swing #dancecaptain #darklady #broadwayunderstudies #doyoubelieve
Amy Quanbeck (The Cher Show)
?"We 3 swings of Charlie tour are.." . . . #swing #swingnation #tour #threewiseswings #charlieonbway #charlietour #chocolatour #toronto #princessofwalestheatre #ontheroad #lastnight #costume #musicaltheatre #me #photography #photooftheday #instagood #instadaily #igers #instagramhub #travel #us #iphoneography #bestoftheday #picoftheday #thursday
Elijah Dillehay (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory tour)
Will you just take the god damn book already? • • • • • • Ringing doorbells all week in Tulsa!
Kenny Francoeur (The Book of Mormon tour)
Last night debuted track 3/7 as Young Anastasia. She blonde! She a princess! I truly had so much fun. Thank you for the photo @markmackillop #anastasiaontour #journeytothepast #swingnation #anastasiabroadway #ilovemyjob #crying #baltimore @hippodromebway
Sareen Tchekmedyian (Anastasia tour)
#Fbf to when I made my @kingkongbway debut of my first track, 2 months ago. ???? #Kingkongbway • Since then, it's been such a joy every time I get to play onstage with this company of super humans, whom I am so thankful for. I'm in awe of their constant support, love, & hard work! ? • A special RIP to the beautiful turquoise purple dress that I got to wear that one time that is no longer in the show! ? And as well, a special thanks to @geenaquinoa for the debut flowers, & to @jobergweinseph for being at the show! ??? All the feels...it was a day to remember! ??
Kristen Faith Oei (King Kong)
Made my swing debut at School of Rock and had the absolute best time with this incredible company supporting me! Even though I have done this show hundreds of times my heart was RACING and every single minute was completely thrilling! Live theater is magic. Shout out to all the swings who work so hard, know multiple tracks, rarely get a chance to rehearse, and who get thrown onstage at a moment's notice. Y'ALL ARE HEROES! . . . #shovewithlove #swingnation #schoolofrock #SORonTour
Emily Borromeo (School of Rock tour)