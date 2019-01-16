BWW Social

Social Roundup: Broadway Celebrates National Swing Day!

Jan. 16, 2019  

Actor's Equity Association is celebrating the unsung heroes of the theatre community today with its fourth annual National Swing Day! In honor of the occasion, we've gathered social posts from swing nation both in New York and on the road. Check it out below!

Patrick Garr (Mean Girls)

Kathryn Boswell (Anastasia)

Nico DeJesus (Pretty Woman)

Orianna Hilliard (Aladdin tour)

Alicia Albright (Frozen)

Kyle Weiler (Hamilton Chicago company)

Chris Medlin (Mean Girls)

Minami Yusui (My Fair Lady)

Nathan Keen (Hello, Dolly! tour)

Amy Quanbeck (The Cher Show)

Elijah Dillehay (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory tour)

Kenny Francoeur (The Book of Mormon tour)

Sareen Tchekmedyian (Anastasia tour)

Kristen Faith Oei (King Kong)

Emily Borromeo (School of Rock tour)

