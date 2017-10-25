Follow BroadwayWorld on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Snapchat
Social: Go Backstage At Arena Stage's THE PAJAMA GAME on BWW's Instagram!
Go behind the scenes of the Arena Stage production of THE PAJAMA GAME with Blakely Slaybaugh in this roundup of our Instagram story takeover!
The Sleep-Tite Pajama Factory is a tiptop model of efficiency - so why are things getting so steamy? It could have something to do with how hard new superintendent Sid Sorokin has fallen for Babe Williams, the trouble-making head of the union grievance committee. Sparks really start to fly when a workers' strike pits management against labor and ignites an outrageous battle of the sexes. Packed with seductive dance numbers like "Steam Heat" and "Hernando's Hideaway," the best way to ensure a good night's rest during the hectic holiday season is to play The Pajama Game!
Blakely Slaybaugh (Prez) makes his Arena Stage debut. Blakely was seen in D.C. in Shakespeare Theatre Company's A Funny Thing Happened... Earlier in the season he performed in the original Broadway cast of Paramour. Recent credits include Benny Southstreet in Guys and Dolls directed by Tony Award nominee Hunter Foster at Bucks County Playhouse and Robertson Ay in Mary Poppins at the Tony Award-winning Paper Mill Playhouse. He performed in the first national Broadway tours of Shrek The Musical as Pinocchio and Rogers + Hammerstein's Cinderella as the Raccoon/Jean-Michel understudy. Regional credits include Slim in Oklahoma!, Wickersham in Seussical, Emcee in Cabaret and Eugene in Biloxi Blues. Off stage, he can be found hiking and rock climbing with his partner in crime Beth. He received his B.F.A from CCM.
The production runs October 27 - December 24th, 2017. For tickets visit arenastage.org.
