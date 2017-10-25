Social: Go Backstage At Arena Stage's THE PAJAMA GAME on BWW's Instagram!

Go behind the scenes of the Arena Stage production of THE PAJAMA GAME with Blakely Slaybaugh in this roundup of our Instagram story takeover!

The Sleep-Tite Pajama Factory is a tiptop model of efficiency - so why are things getting so steamy? It could have something to do with how hard new superintendent Sid Sorokin has fallen for Babe Williams, the trouble-making head of the union grievance committee. Sparks really start to fly when a workers' strike pits management against labor and ignites an outrageous battle of the sexes. Packed with seductive dance numbers like "Steam Heat" and "Hernando's Hideaway," the best way to ensure a good night's rest during the hectic holiday season is to play The Pajama Game!

