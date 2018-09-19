Social: Broadway Dims its Lights to Celebrate the Life and Career of Marin Mazzie

Last week, BroadwayWorld was saddened to report the passing of Marin Mazzie at age 57. Mazzie had previously suffered from and shared publicly her battle with ovarian cancer.

This evening family, friends, colleagues, and fans lined the streets of the theatre district to pay tribute to the late Tony-nominee as Broadway dimmed its lights in her honor.

Three-time Tony Award nominee Marin Mazzie was seen in many of the country's major symphony halls, cabaret and concert venues, and was seen starring in some of the most memorable musicals on the Broadway stage and in London's West End.

She most recently starred on Broadway as Anna Leonowens in Lincoln Center's acclaimed revival of THE KING AND I. Previous to that, Mazzie originated the role of Mother in the original Broadway production of RAGTIME, for which she received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics nominations

Broadway dims its lights for one of its brightest stars, #MarinMazzie ????? pic.twitter.com/fYPZl5HECU - ?? Michelle Figs ?? (@AudioGenius) September 19, 2018

As broadway dimmed its lights for the great @MarinMazzie, the ladies of @AnastasiaBway paid tribute on our fire escape holding sunflowers, her favorite. ???? How grateful we all are to have known her, to have witnessed her talent. We are truly the lucky ones. pic.twitter.com/tEG4oxRFDM - Max von Essen (@MaxizPad) September 19, 2018

The #Broadway community and fans gather on 45th Street in Times Square cheering at the dimmed marquees in honor of the late Marin Mazzie. pic.twitter.com/aUB6PcNEa7 - Times Square (@TimesSquareNYC) September 19, 2018

