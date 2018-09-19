Social: Broadway Dims its Lights to Celebrate the Life and Career of Marin Mazzie

Sep. 19, 2018  

Last week, BroadwayWorld was saddened to report the passing of Marin Mazzie at age 57. Mazzie had previously suffered from and shared publicly her battle with ovarian cancer.

This evening family, friends, colleagues, and fans lined the streets of the theatre district to pay tribute to the late Tony-nominee as Broadway dimmed its lights in her honor.

Three-time Tony Award nominee Marin Mazzie was seen in many of the country's major symphony halls, cabaret and concert venues, and was seen starring in some of the most memorable musicals on the Broadway stage and in London's West End.

She most recently starred on Broadway as Anna Leonowens in Lincoln Center's acclaimed revival of THE KING AND I. Previous to that, Mazzie originated the role of Mother in the original Broadway production of RAGTIME, for which she received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics nominations

Social: Broadway Dims its Lights to Celebrate the Life and Career of Marin Mazzie

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • All Broadway Theatres To Dim Lights For Marin Mazzie September 19
  • Bye, Bye, Bikini Bottom! SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS Takes Final Broadway Bow Today
  • Then and Now: Harvey Fierstein Poses with the TORCH SONG Marquee at the Hayes Theater
  • Stars of MEAN GIRLS, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, and More Among Lineup for Broadway Flea Autograph Table & Photo Booth
  • Jason Danieley Pens Touching Tribute to Marin Mazzie: 'She Got Out of Life All That She Could'
  • Robert Cuccioli to Star in FUN HOME at White Plains Performing Arts Center

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       