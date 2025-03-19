Snug Harbor Welcomes Anita Laremont, Esq. as New Chair To Board Of Directors

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After an eventful fiscal year, the Board of Directors of Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden has chosen a new Chair at their January meeting: Anita Laremont, Esq. Laremont initially joined the Board in 2010 and brings a wealth of experience and enthusiasm to the 83-acre historic site. Laremont replaces the previous Chair Mark Lauria, who has served a Board member for over 20 years.

"I am excited for the opportunity to chair the Board of Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden. In the many years that I have served as a board member, I've been struck by Snug Harbor's importance as a community anchor and regional destination," said Laremont. "I am dedicated to working with our talented staff, committed board members, funders and community stakeholders to fulfill Snug Harbor's promise to be a bridge to the past by celebrating our history, and an emissary to the future, through upgrading and enhancing our grounds while providing programming, experiences and educational offerings that meet the public's needs and interests."

"We're excited to forge a new future through Anita Laremont's leadership, alongside our dedicated and long-serving Board of Directors," said Jessica Baker Vodoor, President & CEO of Snug Harbor. "I look forward to growing the impact of Snug Harbor across both the city and region in collaboration with Anita's guidance and expertise."

Anita Laremont is a senior partner with Fried Frank and the former Executive Director of the NYC Department of City Planning. Previously, Ms. Laremont was a partner in the law firm of Harris Beach PLLC, where she had a real estate and land use law and government agency practice. Prior to joining Harris Beach, Anita served for more than 16 years as General Counsel of Empire State Development Corporation. She has served as a Trustee of the Citizens Budget Commission, and as Co-Chair of its Economic Development Committee. She is a member of the Association of the Bar of the City of New York, the State bar and the American Bar Association. She is a magna cum laude graduate of Mount Holyoke College, and is a graduate of the New York University School of Law. Anita was named to the 2023 Crain's New York Business list of "Notable Women in Law."