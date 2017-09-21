Snowfall Over London! Is Disney Already Planning a FROZEN West End Transfer?

According to the Daily Mail's Baz Bamigboye, the Broadway-bound stage adaptation of Disney's Frozen is already eyeing a run on London's West End.

In a tweet posted this evening. Baz reports that the minds behind the production are currently in the early stages of perusing West End theatres for the blockbuster and it is said that the production team is eyeing a 2019 opening.

Until then, keep an eye out for flurries over London!

This Broadway-bound Frozen, a full-length stage work told in two acts, is the first and only incarnation of the tale that expands upon and deepens its indelible plot and themes through new songs and story material from the film's creators. Like the Disney Theatrical Broadway musicals that have come before it, it is a full evening of theatre and is expected to run two and a half hours.

Based on the 2013 film written by a trio of Oscar winners, Frozen features music and lyrics by the creators of the film score Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Up Here, Winnie the Pooh, In Transit) and EGOT-winner Robert Lopez (Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, Up Here) and a book by Jennifer Lee (Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph), the film's screenwriter and director (with Chris Buck). Frozen won 2014 Oscars for Best Song ("Let It Go") and Best Animated Feature.

Frozen's director is Michael Grandage, a Tony Award winner (Red) and director of three Olivier Award-winning Outstanding Musicals (Merrily We Roll Along, Grand Hotel and Guys and Dolls), and Rob Ashford, Tony Award winner (Thoroughly Modern Millie) and multiple Tony and Olivier Award nominee, is choreographer.

Caissie Levy stars as Elsa and Patti Murin stars as Anna in Frozen. They are joined by Jelani Alladin as Kristoff, Greg Hildreth as Olaf, John Riddle as Hans, Robert Creighton as Duke of Weselton, Kevin Del Aguila as Oaken, Timothy Hughes as Pabbie and Andrew Pirozzi as Sven. Audrey Bennett and Mattea Conforti are Young Anna, and Brooklyn Nelson and Ayla Schwartzare Young Elsa. Alyssa Fox is the standby for Elsa, and Aisha Jackson is the standby for Anna.

Related Articles