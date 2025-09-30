 tracker
Smoke Jazz Club To Host 13TH ANNUAL COLTRANE FESTIVAL

The five-week celebration of John Coltrane’s legacy will run December 10–January 4 with performances by Ravi Coltrane, Jazzmeia Horn, and more.

By: Sep. 30, 2025
Smoke Jazz Club To Host 13TH ANNUAL COLTRANE FESTIVAL Image
SMOKE Jazz Club will continue its annual holiday tradition with the 13th Annual Coltrane Festival, “Countdown 2026,” running December 10, 2025, through January 4, 2026.

Over the course of five weeks, more than 20 acclaimed artists will pay tribute to saxophonist and composer John Coltrane, including his son, tenor saxophonist Ravi Coltrane. The festival has become one of the season’s most anticipated jazz events.

Festival Lineup (subject to change)

  • December 10–14: Melissa Aldana, Walter Smith III, George Garzone, Glenn Zaleski, Linda May Han Oh, Bill Stewart

  • December 17–21: Ravi Coltrane Quartet

  • December 24–25: Eddie Henderson, Vincent Herring, Willie Jones III with special guest George Cables

  • December 26–27: Steve Turre, Vincent Herring with special guest George Cables

  • December 28: Vincent Herring, Eric Scott Reed, David Wong, Carl Allen with special guest TBA

  • December 29–30: Vincent Herring, Eric Scott Reed, Sarah Hanahan, David Wong, Carl Allen with special guest TBA

  • December 31: Jazzmeia Horn (New Year’s Eve Celebration)

  • January 1–4: Eric Alexander, Vincent Herring, Peter Washington, Johnathan Blake with special guest Eric Scott Reed

Reservations and more information are available at SMOKEjazz.com.




