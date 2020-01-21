Smallest One Productions Presents RAISE THE VOLUME: A Concert Benefiting Everytown For Gun Safety

Smallest One Productions will present a one night only benefit concert at The West End Lounge on Monday, January 27th at 7 pm. Featuring a line up of alumni from their cabaret series, Campy Cabaret, the night will be raising money for the fight for gun control.

Everytown states: "Everytown is a movement of Americans working together to end gun violence and build safer communities. Gun violence touches every town in America. Together, we are fighting for the changes that we know will save lives".

Alex Goldie Golden will music direct and play keys, accompanied by Ethan Hack-Chabot on guitar, David Mayers on bass, and Derek Stoltenberg on drums. Vocalists set to appear are Mary Albert, Alex Aug, Darren Cementina, Ryder Chasin, Madeleine DeJohn, Patrick Doss, Chris Jumper, Tara Kostmayer, Erin Miller, Sylvester McCracken, Victoria Meade, Michael Nash, Sean O'Shea, Danelle Rivera, Mason Reich, Lindsay Rose, Molly Russ, Aria Shannon, Lauren Testerman, and Caitlin Wilayto.

Tickets are $20 at the door plus the venue's food/drink minimum. Email smallestoneproductions@gmail.com to reserve a ticket. All ticket proceeds raised will be donated to Everytown.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You