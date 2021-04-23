Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Small Business Administration Will Re-Open SVOG Applications Tomorrow

SBA faced technical difficulties on opening day for COVID-19 grants, forcing it to halt applications.

Apr. 23, 2021  
As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this month, The Small Business Administration was forced to halt its opening day for COVID-19 grants for theaters and live venues due to technical difficulties. Now, SBA has revealed that they will reopen the site tomorrow, Saturday, April 24.

"We have completed rigorous testing and the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant application portal will reopen on April 24," the SBA said in a tweet on Thursday. "We will provide updated documents and guidance tomorrow."

A document was released earlier this month that answers frequently asked questions about the SVOG program. These will be updated as new information comes available and additional program details are finalized. Answers span topics including eligibility and qualifications for movie theaters, museums, and live venues. View the full document here.

The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) program is Section 324 of the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits and Venues Act (Economic Aid Act) signed into law on Dec. 27, 2020, and was part of H.R. 133 Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021.


