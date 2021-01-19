'Slumber Party With Tim Murray' Joins The iHeartPodcast Network

iHeartMedia New York's iHeartRadio Broadway and D'Marie Productions announced today that the popular LGBTQ+ comedy podcast "Slumber Party with Tim Murray" will join the iHeartPodcast Network, beginning January 20. "Slumber Party with Tim Murray" can be heard on iHeartRadio and everywhere else podcasts are heard.

Hosted by stand-up comedian, musical theatre performer and YouTuber Tim Murray, "Slumber Party" is the ultimate theatre-nerd podcast. Each week, Murray speaks with a mix of Broadway performers, Drag Queens and LGBTQ+ comics for games, gossip and their chance to share embarrassing stories of their childhood sleepovers. Listeners can grab a snack and settle into their snuggie as they are transported to a weekly slumber party with their newest theatre besties.

Murray starred in "50 Shades the Musical Off-Broadway," "Voldemort and the Teenage Hogwarts Musical Parody" in London and has done several hour stand-up tours all over the Unites States and United Kingdom, including San Francisco Sketchfest, DragCon LA and DragCon UK. Additionally, he was also recently nominated for a Queerty Award for Best Sketch Comedy Video of the Year. Millions have viewed his videos on YouTube where he also produced and hosted a reunion for the cast of the reality TV show "Legally Blonde: The Search For Elle Woods." You may recognize him from his videos "Guess That Elphaba," "A High School Production of Hamilton" or "Valerie Cherish Auditions for Rent Live!," which Lisa Kudrow recently tweeted about.

"I am beyond thrilled to bring 'Slumber Party' to the iHeartPodcast Network," said Murray. "Interviewing a variety of Broadway performers and comedians about their experiences growing up has made the little theatre kid inside me truly joyous. D'Marie Productions and I are looking forward to producing even more amazing content for our expanded iHeartRadio audience."

"I am excited to have Tim Murray join the iHeartRadio Broadway platform with his new podcast," said Sarah Jane Arnegger, Director for iHeartRadio Broadway. "I have been a fan of Tim's podcast and social media footprint for a while now and to have him join the iHeartPodcast Network is a wonderful addition to our ever-evolving content strategy. His brand of humor and unbridled theatre passion is something I hope our listeners will enjoy, especially in 2021."

Visit iHeart.com/apps to download iHeartRadio and listen to "Slumber Party with Tim Murray." "Slumber Party with Tim Murray" is distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network.