Slots Still Available For Theater Resources Unlimited Producer Development & Mentorship Program

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) announced today that there are still slots available at the Foundations level for their upcoming Producer Development & Mentorship Program (PDMP), set for Tuesday evenings starting February 24th, 2026. The application deadline has been extended from February 15 to February 20.

The more you know about the business, the greater your chances of succeeding. Take a step now to move your career forward - sign up for the Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) Producer Development & Mentorship Program, created in collaboration with 4-time Tony winning producer Cheryl Wiesenfeld (The Heidi Chronicles, Rocky, All the Way, The Gershwin's Porgy & Bess, Vanya & Sonya & Masha & Spike, Elaine Stritch: At Liberty, The Exonerated). We offer ongoing support and education for producers at all levels of experience. The program consists of two levels:

The 2026 Spring FOUNDATIONS CLASS will be on Tuesday nights, led by Blair Russell, Tony-nominated producer whose experience ranges from fringe festivals (Edinburgh) to Broadway and Off-Broadway shows (Slave Play, Still and Sweeney Todd Off-Broadway). This course offers a basic but thorough overview of the major business aspects of producing and helps strengthen collaborative skills, taught in context of a final project that offers practical application of the information shared. Download the application here and email to TRUMentor@gmail.com (be sure to add your name to the start of the document name when you send it). Also, send a theater resume as well as a business resume if possible.

FOUNDATIONS is open to everyone interested in producing, including artists who are wise enough to want to know about the business; MASTER CLASS (submissions now closed) is open to graduates of the Foundations Class, people who have taken previous TRU workshops or the Commercial Theatre Institute 14 week or other CTI or Business of Broadway courses or those with equivalent producing experience, though the MASTER CLASS is full this term. All candidates must have a specific theatrical project that they are leading towards production. Self-Producing Artists are encouraged to apply.

Foundations Price: $320 for new members, $260 for returning members and students (ID required). The program will meet one or two evenings a month from September through February (see schedule below) - that's 10 sessions ($31 per session). You must also be a paid member of TRU, currently $95/year.

Candidates may be asked to interview on Zoom.

