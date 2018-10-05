Skylar Astin, Anna Camp, Josh Gad to Appear on MICKEY'S 90TH SPECTACULAR

ABC announced today more stars of music, film and television who will join the celebration of Mickey Mouse on "Mickey's 90th Spectacular," airing SUNDAY, NOV. 4 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on The ABC Television Network. The two-hour television event paying tribute to the True Original will feature appearances by Skylar Astin ("Pitch Perfect" franchise, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"), GRAMMYÒ-nominated singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini, actor Miles Brown (ABC's "black-ish," "Dancing with the Stars: Juniors"), Anna Camp ("Pitch Perfect" franchise, the upcoming feature film "The Wedding Year"), Josh Gad (Disney's "Frozen"), Wendi McLendon-Covey (ABC's "The Goldbergs," "Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween," "Bridesmaids") and Sage Steele (host of ESPN's "SportsCenter"), as well as special musical performances by Luis Fonsi and Tori Kelly.

Bob Burgess and Sharon Baird from the original Mickey Mouse Club will make a special appearance during the evening's festivities, honoring 90 years of the internationally beloved character.

GRAMMY-nominated and five-time Latin GRAMMY-winning singer, songwriter, musician and producer Luis Fonsi will perform his highly anticipated new single. Fonsi is one of the leading Latin Music figures of his generation best known as "The Voice of Pop" with over 20 years of successful artistic career. From his debut album, "Comenzaré," to his latest studio album, "8," Fonsi has continuously broken sales records while leading the charts. His undeniable and unique talent, as well as his extensive lists of radio hits, has allowed him to break barriers, cross borders and seduce millions of people around the world. Fonsi has been awarded multiple gold and platinum records in several countries around the world and has also been the recipient of some of the most prestigious awards in the music industry including five Latin GRAMMY Awards, 12 Latin Billboard Awards, eight Premio Lo Nuestro, two American Music Awards, two Teen Choice Awards, to name a few. His studio album titled "8" released in 2014 was produced by GRAMMY-winning Swedish composer and producer Martin Terefe. In addition to the album debuting at No. 1 in over nine countries, Fonsi once again climbed to the No. 1 position with three singles "Corazón en la Maleta," "Llegaste Tú" and "Que Quieres de Mi." In 2015 and 2016, while writing songs for the new album, Fonsi performed in some of the most prestigious venues in Latin America with his sold-out "Somos Uno Tour" while also becoming one of the coaches of the popular music competition "The Voice Chile." Fonsi has made history time and time again, breaking sales and streaming records worldwide with his singles "Despacito," "Échame La Culpa" and "Calypso." The three singles continue topping the charts around the world including a record-setting 56 Weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart and tying the all-time record for the longest-running No. 1 in history on Billboard's Hot 100 Chart with "Despacito." On Jan. 13, 2017, Fonsi and Daddy Yankee released his new single, "Despacito." The follow-up to this global phenomenon is the equally catchy and sexy "Échame La Culpa" featuring Demi Lovato and his latest hit "Calypso" featuring Stefflon Don. Since July 1, 2017, Fonsi has been touring for the last 16 months through Europe, Argentina, Chile, U.S., México, Middle East and Asia with his critically acclaimed "Love & Dance World Tour."

GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter Tori Kelly will perform the Academy Award®-winning song "Colors of the Wind" from the Disney film "Pocahontas." On her new album, "Hiding Place," Kelly honors her deepest musical passion and delivers an R&B-infused, infectiously melodic take on classic gospel. The follow-up to her full-length debut "Unbreakable Smile" - a 2015 release that premiered at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 - "Hiding Place" finds the co-star of the 2016 feature film "Sing" teaming up with 12-time GRAMMY-winning gospel legend Kirk Franklin. With a lush yet simply adorned sound beautifully suited to Kelly's incomparable voice, the Franklin-produced album includes such standouts as the slow-burning, harmony-infused lead single "Help Us to Love" and the powerfully radiant, full-choir-driven "Soul's Anthem." As she embraces gospel's BOUNDLESS intensity and pushes her vocal performance like never before, "Hiding Place" offers up what Franklin refers to as "hope-pop" - a classification that fully resonates with Kelly. "One of the things I want for this album is for people to feel uplifted and encouraged when they listen," says the 2016 Grammy Award nominee for Best New Artist, who kicks off the Hiding Place tour October 18th in Atlanta.

The stars announced today join previously announced performers and presenters Kristen Bell, Sofia Carson, Josh Groban, Tony Hale, Sarah Hyland, Robert A. Iger, NCT 127, Leslie Odom Jr., Meghan Trainor and Zac Brown Band.

Since his big-screen debut in "Steamboat Willie" on Nov. 18, 1928, Mickey has been the global ambassador for The Walt Disney Company. From the beloved Mickey Mouse Club to today's Mickey Mouse cartoon shorts, Mickey's optimistic outlook and endearing personality continue to delight fans around the world every day.

"Mickey's 90th Spectacular" is produced by Don Mischer Productions. Don Mischer, Charlie Haykel and Juliane Hare are executive producers. Don Mischer will direct.

