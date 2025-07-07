Sketch Comedy Group 'Clarice' to Bring New Show to Manhattan and Brooklyn This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After resting from her sold-out run this past winter, "Clarice"-a sketch group based in New York City-is bringing a whole new show to Manhattan and Brooklyn for the summer.

In 1975, Clarice changed the course of comedy forever by creating an entirely new form: a series of brief comedic vignettes that came to be known as "sketches." Now, a half-century later, Clarice invites you to celebrate this milestone anniversary with a selection of the most audacious, disarming, and infamous material performed across her fifty-year history. (Be advised that these sketches are presented as originally created. They may not reflect contemporary social mores or stand up to legal scrutiny.)

Featuring an ensemble of Mads Ciocci, Gibson Grimm, Will Koch, Emily Ma, Wynn McClenahan, Cole Merrell, Jacob Morton, Zoe Samuels and Sean Thompson, Clarice promises to leave an impact that lasts another 50 years.

Performance Dates

July 12 at 9pm and August 9 at 9pm at The PIT: https://thepit-nyc.com/events/clarice/

July 20 at 7pm at Brooklyn Comedy Collective: https://www.brooklyncc.com/show-schedule/clarice-7-20