Sir Patrick Stewart's One-Man Version of A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Offer Lottery

The highly-anticipated return engagement of Sir Patrick Stewart's acclaimed oneman version of A CHRISTMAS CAROL to benefit City Harvest and Ars Nova will play for two nights only, December 11 and December 13, at Theater 511 (511 West 54th Street). Two tickets per benefit performance will now be offered for $25 to TodayTix Lottery winners. The TodayTix Lottery is currently open for entries and will close four hours prior to each 8:00 p.m. performance. Winners will be notified via email or push notification. Winners have 30 minutes to claim and pay for tickets. Lotteries can be entered from the TodayTix website or from the TodayTix app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device. To learn more, visit www.todaytix.com.

Last performed in New York in 2001, proceeds from these two benefit evenings of Sir Patrick Stewart's one man-version of A CHRISTMAS CAROL will go to City Harvest, New York City's largest food rescue organization that helps to feed the nearly 1.2 million New Yorkers who are struggling to put meals on their tables, and Ars Nova, NYC's premiere hub for new talent whose mission is to discover, develop and launch the next generation of singular music, comedy, and theater artists. Benefit tickets are $500 and available here through OvationTix.

PATRICK STEWART is a veteran stage and screen actor whose incredible career spans nearly six decades. He is a three-time Olivier Award winner and a Tony Award nominee for his distinguished stage work, and has received multiple Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG Award nominations for his work across television and film. Stewart will next reprise the iconic role of 'Jean-Luc Picard' in the upcoming series, "Star Trek: Picard," debuting on CBS All Access beginning on January 23, 2020. He previously portrayed the legendary character for seven seasons on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," as well as in the film franchise, beginning with Star Trek Generations in 1994. The new series, which Stewart also executive produces, follows the Picard character into the next chapter of his life. For his celebrated stage work, Stewart won his first of three Olivier Awards for his performance in Antony and Cleopatra in 1979, which also marked the start of his unprecedented run with the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC). He went on to appear in over sixty RSC productions, including his Olivier-winning turn as 'Claudius' in Hamlet.

Stewart's other Broadway and West End appearances include Macbeth (Tony nomination); repertory productions of Pinter's No Man's Land and Beckett's Waiting for Godot opposite Ian McKellen; The Caretaker; A Life in the Theatre; The Master Builder; The Ride Down Mt. Morgan; The Merchant of Venice; Twelfth Night; and The Tempest. He won an Olivier, Drama Desk and What's OnStage Award for his acclaimed and oft-performed adaptation of A Christmas Carol, which Stewart created as a solo show and in which he portrays over 40 characters. His diverse screen credits include: Sony's recently-released Charlie's Angels directed by Elizabeth Banks; seven films in the X-Men Saga including the critically-acclaimed Logan (Critics Choice Award nomination); Starz's "Blunt Talk" (Golden Globe and Critics Choice nominations); as narrator in Seth MacFarlane's Ted and Ted 2; Steve Martin's L.A. Story; Robin Hood: Men in Tights; Conspiracy Theory; "The Lion in Winter" (Emmy and Golden Globe nominations); "Moby Dick" (Emmy and Golden Globe nominations); "Hamlet" (Golden Globe nomination); Ricky Gervais' "Extras" (Emmy nomination); and inspired voice work on animated hits "Family Guy," "American Dad," The Prince of Egypt, and Chicken Little, among countless others.

KATE ELLIOTT (Development Producer) has been part of A Christmas Carol since its first public performance in 1988. She and Mr. Stewart co-produced a tour of the Tom Stoppard/Andre Previn music/drama Every Good Boy Deserves Favour. Kate has been producing live events, industrials, festivals, and award ceremonies for over thirty years, and has served as managing director for organizations including the Martha Graham Dance Company and the largest elephant sanctuary in the U.S.. Kate was Production Manager for Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake on Broadway, and Lighting Supervisor for Rudolf Nureyev. Kate is currently Production/Tour Manager for Bobby McFerrin. She is a Development Producer on A Christmas Carol along with Patrick Stewart.

FRED ALLEN (Lighting Design) enjoys a 47-year career supporting live performances. Fred's lighting is the third character in Patrick Stewart' solo performance of A Christmas Carol on Broadway and Shari Lewis' Lambchop on Broadway. Other stage work - Catskills on Broadway, Cole, Blown Sideways Through Life, The 24th Day, God Said Ha!, and the national tour of Elaine Stritch at Liberty. Beginning with the 1984 Olympic Games and Arts Festival at UCLA, he re-opened three LA historic theaters - Royce Hall (1984), the Wiltern Theater (1985), and the James A. Doolittle Theater (1986). Since 1989, he helms Mister Marley, a suspended dance and Marley floor company. He is President of the Grand Vision Foundation Board of Directors.

JASON EAGAN (Production Consultant) is the Founding Artistic Director of Ars Nova, a not-for-profit organization in New York City committed to discovering, developing and launching artists in the early stages of their professional careers. Throughout his time building the company, he has had the great fortune of supporting thousands of artists, whose work has now expanded across the globe. Beyond Ars Nova, Eagan works as a producer, director, mentor and advocate. He has enjoyed affiliations with Z Space, New York Theatre Workshop, Lincoln Center, Manhattan Theatre Club, England's Improbable theater company, Disney Theatrical Group, Los Angeles Opera and San Francisco Opera among many others.

JENNY & JON STEINGART (Producers) co-founded Ars Nova, New York City's premier theater for emerging artists and new work, in 2002. After 17 years building that award-winning not-for-profit theater to such successes as Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, the Steingarts are now commercial producers on such hits as Freestyle Love Supreme, co-founded by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail and Anthony Veneziale; Tina Fey's Mean Girls; and Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, directed by Joel Grey. They are partners in Freestyle Love Supreme Academy, the first ever freestyle school created and run directly by FLS members, and co-founding partners of the Japanese animation studio Ultra Super Pictures.

To learn more, visit www.todaytix.com or download TodayTix for iOS or Android. For more information on the benefit recipients, please visit www.arsnovanyc.com and www.cityharvest.org. Patrick Stewart's A CHRISTMAS CAROL will play Wednesday, December 11 and Friday, December 13 at 8:00 PM at Theater 511 at 511 West 54th Street. Benefit tickets are $500 and available through OvationTix.





