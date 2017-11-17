THE IMBIBLE's Holiday Show Opens Tonight Off-Broadway

The Imbible: Christmas Carol Cocktails opens tonight, November 17th, for a holiday run through December 30th, 2017.

THE IMBIBLE's holiday show is back for its third smash year. Scrooge learns about cocktails past, present, and future!

It's the morning after Scrooge's spectral visits, and our hero is determined to celebrate Christmas by throwing a party "just like old Fezziwig!" However, he realizes he has no idea how to go about the thing, and the libations prove particularly puzzling. Summoning Marley back for some additional help, they depart on another trip through time and space, this time with acapella accompaniment, to mix cocktails past, present, and future under the expert tutelage of three Christmas Spirits.

Discover the stories behind our most cherished holiday beverages of days-gone-by, sample cutting-edge cocktails of holidays yet-to-come - including frozen rose and red wine made using liquid nitrogen live on stage! - and learn how to create today's hottest drinks for your very own seasonal celebrations.

Tickets include three complimentary holiday drinks! We recommend you buy tickets early, as this show sold out the first two seasons.

Performances run at the Roy Arias 777 Theatre, 777 Eighth Avenue (between 47th and 48th streets). Show Times: 8 PM Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays, 5 PM and 8 PM Saturdays (additional performances 8 PM December 26th and 27th). Running Time: 1 hour 45 minutes. Click here or call 866-811-4111 for tickets, and visit imbible.nyc for more about the show.

