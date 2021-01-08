Sing For Hope Offers Valentine's Day Gift Catalog Featuring One-of-a-Kind Virtual Arts Experiences Performed 'Live' 

Sing for Hope announced its Valentine's Day Gift Catalog featuring unique gifts and entertaining live virtual arts experiences performed by Broadway and opera stars including Kinky Boots drag queen star J. Harrison Ghee and Grammy Award-winning opera star Isabel Leonard. Building on the success of its first-ever holiday gift catalog, Sing for Hope's Valentine's Day offerings are headlined by personalized singing telegrams - SingforHopeGrams - that uplift and bring joy to people through the power and magic of music, while also providing work for artists as the world's stages remain dark amid the pandemic. All proceeds from Sing for Hope's gift catalog go to working artists and the communities Sing for Hope serves.

Sing for Hope's Valentine's Day Gift Catalog includes:

· Broadway Dance Class - A fun new way to stay fit this winter and connect online with friends while learning from Broadway's best. Get your steps on with Tina! The Tina Turner Musical dance captain Leandra Ellis-Gaston.

· Beloved Dog Portrait - Give the gift of a unique oil on canvas portrait of a beloved canine companion, painted by Sing for Hope visual artist Erika Christensen Scully. The perfect gift for any dog-lover.

· Musical Zoom Party Starter - Having a mid-winter get-together, birthday party or 'Galentine's' event? Sing for Hope will kick off the festivities with a set of songs performed by a Sing for Hope star from the world's leading stages.

· Makeup Lesson with Broadway's Leading Drag Queen - Go from faded to fabulous as Kinky Boots star J. Harris Ghee helps you transform your look for the new year. With humor and flair, J. will reveal his makeup secrets, plus tips and tricks, in this entertaining one-hour group or individual lesson.

· Voice Lesson with an Opera Star - Private vocal coaching with multiple Grammy Award-winning opera star Isabel Leonard. Isabel's amazing artistry is matched by her gift for helping students find their true voice.

· Latin Social Dance - Mambo, Cha Cha, Salsa, and more! Direct from Cuba, a Latin Social Dance Class with Ballet Hispánico star Lyvan Verdecia will shake off your shelter-at-home blues. It's perfect for your Valentine's date night!

· SingforHopeGrams - Brighten someone's Valentine's Day with a personalized singing gram from a Broadway or opera star. A professional musician will personally reach out via phone or Zoom to perform a song for the recipient, providing a moment of joy through the magic of music.

In addition, you can honor your Valentine by sponsoring Sing for Hope programming that makes a large-scale impact. This includes bringing Healing Arts Programming to assisted living facilities and senior centers to support isolated residents, sponsoring Sing for Hope's renowned Sing for Hope Piano Program, or helping bring arts interventions wherever they're needed most, from refugee sites to cities in crisis globally. 100% of proceeds from these gifts benefit Sing for Hope's programs and are tax-deductible.

For more information about Sing for Hope's Valentine's Day Gift Catalog, including pricing, visit https://singforhopegifts.org/