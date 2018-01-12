Sing-Along Screenings of THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Heading to Select Theaters

20th Century FOX has announced a week of sing-along screenings of its hugely popular, original musical feature film THE GREATEST SHOWMAN. Starting this Friday, January 12, the film will be available in 300 theatres around the country in a special version that will display the songs' lyrics on screen, allowing viewers to sing along with the film's best-selling soundtrack.



The film's songs, penned by Academy Award-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, have already been embraced by fans worldwide: THE GREATEST SHOWMAN soundtrack currently holds the #1 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart, and has also reached #1 on iTunes in over 60 countries.



Earlier this week at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards, "This Is Me" (performed by Keala Settle) took home the award for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture.



USA Today said, "THE GREATEST SHOWMAN is chock full of amazing and catchy tunes you'll be humming after the credits roll."



But starting Friday, fans can sing-along as the film is playing! The link below provides a list of all participating theatres.







http://www.thegreatestshowmantickets.com/?format=sing-a-long

