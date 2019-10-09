Simon Helberg Joins Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard in Musical Drama ANNETTE

Simon Helberg has joined the cast of the Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard-led musical film "Annette," according to Deadline.

The Leos Carax's English-language romantic musical will follow star-crossed lovers: a stand-up comedian (Driver) and a modern opera star (Cotillard), with both Driver and Cotillard doing their own singing. Helberg will play 'The Conductor'.

The musical film will has assembled the rock band Sparks, which is composing original songs, and celebrated music producer Marius de Vries, who is known for his work on "La La Land," "Moulin Rouge" and "Cats."

Charles Gillibert's CG Cinema is producing the film and Amazon will release it in the U.S.

Helberg is best known for starring as Howard Wolowitz on the hit CBS comedy The Big Bang Theory. Cotillard is an Oscar-winner for her role in "La Vie En Rose." In 2015, Cotillard starred in New York Philharmonic's production of Arthur Honegger's oratorio "Joan of Arc at the Stake." Driver has recently been nominated for a Tony for his role on Broadway in the play "Burn This" opposite Kerri Russell.

