Signature Theatre Postpones Productions Of CONFEDERATES and TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992
Signature Theatre has announced postponement of its spring productions, including Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 by Residency 1 playwright Anna Deavere Smith, and Confederates by Residency 5 playwright Dominique Morisseau. Signature Theatre is committed to producing both plays in a future season at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street between 9th and 10th Avenues).
"Like many theaters across the country, we've made the hard decision to postpone the final two productions of our 2019/20 season. These are the second plays in both Anna and Dominique's residencies, and we're committed to producing them and to supporting our exceptionally talented playwrights and artists. We cannot wait to work with Anna and Dominique again and share these incredible plays with our audiences." - Artistic Director Paige Evans
"Though we are postponing these shows, our commitment to our playwrights and their residencies is unwavering. An empty theatre leaves a hole in our heart. We are looking forward to reopening The Pershing Square Signature Center as a home and community gathering place and renewing vital human connections that are at the center of theatre." - Executive Director Harold Wolpert
Ticket holders have been contacted by Signature Theatre regarding ticketing exchanges, donations, and refunds. For more information click here.
