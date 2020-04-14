Signature Theatre Launches SIGSPACE, Online Programming Featuring Bill Irwin, Anna Deavere Smith & More

Signature Theatre today announced a new program, SigSpace, which will bring artistically-anchored programming to the unique Signature Theatre lobby space, with the generous support of the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Signature Theatre will launch SigSpace digitally on Friday, April 17 with online programming that connects Signature artists with the community during this moment in history, before welcoming audiences back to The Pershing Square Signature Center when it reopens.

In partnership with various artists and community organizations, SigSpace will be a home for live performance and events like concerts featuring new music, works-in-progress, storytelling, panels, social justice conversations, self-care activities and other opportunities to gather.

Through the support of The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, SigSpace will also allow Signature to sustain its lobby as a free public workspace and social hub for the NYC community.

SigSpace programming will launch online featuring Signature playwrights including Bill Irwin and Anna Deavere Smith, Signature artists Saheem Ali (Fires in the Mirror) and Kuhoo Verma (Octet), and more.

"With our lives upended by isolation, we're eager to launch SigSpace by connecting with our artists and audiences online. Until we can gather again in our beloved physical space, we hope you'll join us in our virtual space -- as we navigate these difficult times together, as a community," said Paige Evans. "Once we can come together again in person, we'll be thrilled for SigSpace to activate our lobby in unique ways, while also opening our home to new artists and communities."

"In these times of physical-distancing and dislocation, SigSpace will help facilitate the Signature community both online and, in time, at The Pershing Square Signature Center, as we aim to fill what is lost with a sense of connection" said Harold Wolpert. "We're deeply grateful to The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation for their generous support and commitment to this new program, which will bring audiences together virtually and, when we can gather again, in person."

Information and content can be found directly on https://www.signaturetheatre.org/SigSpace





