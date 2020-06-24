Signature Theatre Co-Founder Eric Schaeffer Has Stepped Down Amid Allegations of Sexual Assault

BroadwayWorld reported earlier today that Signature Theatre denied sexual assault allegations against its co-founder and artistic director Eric Schaeffer.

The Washington Post has reported that Eric Schaeffer resigned late Tuesday amid these allegations.

Yesterday, Signature Theatre released a statement, saying that the allegations were "not credible."

The theatre said that they conducted an investigation in May 2018, when the allegations first came to light, and Schaeffer was put on administrative leave pending the outcome.

They previously released a statement stating:

"Recent allegations about this incident asserted on social media are false, misleading and without merit as evidenced by the independent investigation,"

Schaeffer has released the following statement:

"After 30 years, with the world feeling upside down, I am retiring as co-founder/artistic director of Signature Theatre. . . . I always looked to innovate and create pathways for more voices to be heard, with programs like the Women's Voices Festival. I hope that the next generation of leaders can weather the many storms our profession faces. To do so, it needs to pull together, dedicate itself to the work, and avoid the toxic polarization that damages not just the institutions, but the work itself, the art."

