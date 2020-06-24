Signature Theatre Co-Founder Eric Schaeffer Has Stepped Down Amid Allegations of Sexual Assault
BroadwayWorld reported earlier today that Signature Theatre denied sexual assault allegations against its co-founder and artistic director Eric Schaeffer.
The Washington Post has reported that Eric Schaeffer resigned late Tuesday amid these allegations.
Read the full story HERE.
Yesterday, Signature Theatre released a statement, saying that the allegations were "not credible."
The theatre said that they conducted an investigation in May 2018, when the allegations first came to light, and Schaeffer was put on administrative leave pending the outcome.
They previously released a statement stating:
"Recent allegations about this incident asserted on social media are false, misleading and without merit as evidenced by the independent investigation,"
Schaeffer has released the following statement:
"After 30 years, with the world feeling upside down, I am retiring as co-founder/artistic director of Signature Theatre. . . . I always looked to innovate and create pathways for more voices to be heard, with programs like the Women's Voices Festival. I hope that the next generation of leaders can weather the many storms our profession faces. To do so, it needs to pull together, dedicate itself to the work, and avoid the toxic polarization that damages not just the institutions, but the work itself, the art."
Read the full story HERE.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Betty Buckley is calling on Andrew Lloyd Webber to send a cease and desist notice to the Trump campaign, as the song 'Memory' from Cats continues to b... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer For HAMILTON on Disney+
The official trailer has dropped for the upcoming Hamilton film, coming to Disney+ on July 3!... (read more)
QUIZ: Everyone is a Combination of Act 1 and Act 2 Hamilton Characters. Which One Are You?
We're getting excited for #Hamilfilm! Are you more of an Alexander/Philip or Laurens/Jefferson? Take our latest Hamilton quiz to find out!... (read more)
Andrew Lloyd Webber Responds to Rumor That West End Production of PHANTOM Will Be Revamped
Andrew Lloyd Webber has responded to a rumor that when The Phantom of the Opera returns to the West End, it will not be the original production, but r... (read more)
Ansel Elgort Denies Sexual Assault Allegations
Ansel Elgort has posted a statement denying the sexual assault allegations made against him.... (read more)
Cameron Mackintosh Confirms Repair Works To Her Majesty's Theatre and West End PHANTOM Set
BroadwayWorld previously reported that the West End production of The Phantom of the Opera is rumoured to be undergoing changes during the lockdown pe... (read more)