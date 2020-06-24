Signature Theatre Denies Allegations of Sexual Assault Against Co-Founder Eric Schaeffer

According to ARLNow, Signature Theatre is denying sexual assault allegations against its co-founder and artistic director Eric Schaeffer.

The allegations were made publicly on social media on Sunday from actor Thomas Keegan who said that Schaeffer grabbed his genitals repeatedly during an awards show in 2018.

Yesterday, the theatre released a statement, saying that the allegations are "not credible."

The theatre said that they conducted an investigation in May 2018, when the allegations first came to light, and Schaeffer was put on administrative leave pending the outcome.

After multiple interviews with the complainant, Eric Schaeffer, current and former Signature staff, and attendees at the event where the incident allegedly took place, the investigation concluded that the allegations were not credible, and Schaeffer was returned to his duties.

"Recent allegations about this incident asserted on social media are false, misleading and without merit as evidenced by the independent investigation," the statement said.

Read more on ARLNow.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You