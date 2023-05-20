Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED

Things are getting corny at the Nederlander Theatre! The nine-time Tony-nominated Shucked is the biggest surprise of this theatre season (in a good way!) and Ashley D. Kelley is a big part of telling the hilarious farm to fable as 'Storyteller #1'.

Below, check out her second of three blogs, airing exclusively here at BroadwayWorld. In this episode of 'Shucking Around', the cast gets ready for a two-show day, an understudy gets ready to go on for the first time, and someone makes their Broadway debut!

Ashley previously starred in the National Tour of The Play That Goes Wrong. her Off-Broadway credits include: Eve's Song (The Public Theater, directed by Jo Bonney), Lucille Lortel Award nomination for Bella: An American Tall Tale (Playwrights Horizons, directed by Robert O'Hara). Regional: An Act of God (Bucks County Playhouse), Bella: An American Tall Tale (Dallas Theater Center), Dorothy in The Wiz (Oregon Shakespeare Festival). Film: Home Team (Netflix). TV: Recurred on "Insatiable" (Netflix), "Luke Cage" (Netflix), "Bull" (CBS), "Chicago PD" (NBC).