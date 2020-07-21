Click Here for More Articles on #BwayWorldFanArt
Show Us Your Creativity with BroadwayWorld Remix!
Introducing BroadwayWorld Remix! We want to see your takes on Broadway's beloved show art in our newest art challenge.
Each week, we'll give you a Broadway show and we'll share your art right here on our site!
This week's show is Beetlejuice!
The deadlines for the Remix challenges are Tuesdays at noon.
We'll be rounding up some of our favorite submissions each week and sharing them on our site and social channels!
Get to drawing!
While you're at it, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Rosie O'Donnell Confirms She Will Play Mrs. Brice in FUNNY GIRL Revival
Rosie O'Donnell further confirmed the longstanding rumor that a revival of Funny Girl is coming to Broadway with Rosie in the role of Mrs. Brice, Fann...
VIDEO: Katharine McPhee, Shoshana Bean, and Megan Hilty Perform a Mashup of Songs by Andrew Lloyd Webber
Katharine McPhee, Shoshana Bean, and Megan Hilty joined forces for an epic mashup of songs by Andrew Lloyd Webber!...
Federal Unemployment Supplement Could Be $200-$400 After July 31
Republican lawmakers are considering an additional stimulus package adding $200 to $400 per week to unemployment benefits after July 31. The lower fig...
'Broadway Sings For Joe Kennedy III' Concert Postponed After Stars Drop Out Due to Backlash
A previously announced fundraising concert was announced for Joe Kennedy III, which was set to feature Broadway stars including Sara Bareilles, Kelli ...
GLEE Creators Pen Touching Tribute to Naya Rivera and Reveal Plans For a College Fund For Her Son
Glee creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan have written a touching tribute to Naya Rivera, who passed away at age 33 after boating with h...
VIDEO: Josh Gad Says a BOOK OF MORMON Film Would Have to 'Adjust With the Times'
Josh Gad recently appeared on People's Couch Surfing series to chat with host Lola Ogunnaike about his new show Central Park and more!...