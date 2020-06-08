'Show Up, Kids!' Now Offering Personalized Virtual Birthday Parties

Since April 2020, Peter Michael Marino has been bringing his wildly popular "Show Up, Kids! Online Live!" to kids' computers around the world. Pete is now performing live, personalized, interactive Zoom birthday shows where friends and family from everywhere will feel like they're a part of the fun while celebrating the front-and-center 3-10 year old birthday reveler.

Not only is the show peppered with the birthday child's favorite things, but their friends hear their names, see each other, and help control everything from plot to props, characters to costumes, and settings to sound in a one-of-a-kind, 50-minute laughfest.

The show package also includes a show graphic to send to guests with the child's name and login instructions; a personalized, featured set piece; personalized pre-show graphics; and an opportunity for guardians to have a virtual post-show Happy Birthday sing-a-long. The personalization and party possibilities are endless.

WHAT: Show Up, Kids! Virtual Parties!

WHO: By Peter Michael Marino & the kids

Directed by Michole Biancosino & the kids

Music by Michael Andrew

WHERE: Your computer or tablet (phones not recommended)

HOW MUCH: $200 per 50-minute show, up to 25 screens.

AGES: 3-10

SHOW WEBSITE: www.showuptheshow.com

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You