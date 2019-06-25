'Shot Of Summer Standup' Show Comes to Vineapple Cafe

Jun. 25, 2019  

'Shot Of Summer Standup' Show Comes to Vineapple Cafe The Brooklyn Heights Comedy Nights! (BHCN) is a monthly stand-up show @ The Vineapple Cafe featuring local comedians, big-time headliners, foreign nationals and everything in between. Their 'Shot of Summer Standup' show takes place on Thursday, June 27th @ 8:30pm with co-hosts Shelly Colman (2014 Newcomer National Grand Champion Ladies of Laughter Competition), Alex Fosella ("Modern Day Philosophers" podcast) and performers: Katharyn Henson (New York Comedy Festival), Karmen Naidoo (Comedy Central's "Grab the Mic") Phil Rizdon [The Factory] and Chris Scopo [Broadway Comedy Club].

Performers subject to change. No cover, no minimum - food and beverages are available.

Vineapple Café is located at 71 Pineapple Street (between Hicks St & Henry Street) in Brooklyn. Take the # 2 or #3 subway to Clark Street.

For BHCN info, call (347) 799-1701 or connect on Facebook @BrooklynHeightsComedyNights or e-mail: brooklynheightscomedy@gmail.com.



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • HAMILTON Could Be Headed to Asia, Mexico, Paris, Germany, and on an Australian Tour!
  • Photo Flash: Something's Coming... Get a First Look at Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, and the Cast of the Upcoming WEST SIDE STORY Film!
  • Photo Flashback: Broadway Bares All! The Most Memorable Moments of Broadway's Sexiest Night
  • BroadwayWorld Readers Pick The Top 2019 Tony Awards Fashion!
  • Meet the Current Cast of THE BOOK OF MORMON!
  • Dame Judi Dench, Dan Stevens, and Isla Fisher Will Lead BLITHE SPIRIT Film Re-Imagining

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup