'Shot Of Summer Standup' Show Comes to Vineapple Cafe

The Brooklyn Heights Comedy Nights! (BHCN) is a monthly stand-up show @ The Vineapple Cafe featuring local comedians, big-time headliners, foreign nationals and everything in between. Their 'Shot of Summer Standup' show takes place on Thursday, June 27th @ 8:30pm with co-hosts Shelly Colman (2014 Newcomer National Grand Champion Ladies of Laughter Competition), Alex Fosella ("Modern Day Philosophers" podcast) and performers: Katharyn Henson (New York Comedy Festival), Karmen Naidoo (Comedy Central's "Grab the Mic") Phil Rizdon [The Factory] and Chris Scopo [Broadway Comedy Club].

Performers subject to change. No cover, no minimum - food and beverages are available.

Vineapple Café is located at 71 Pineapple Street (between Hicks St & Henry Street) in Brooklyn. Take the # 2 or #3 subway to Clark Street.

For BHCN info, call (347) 799-1701 or connect on Facebook @BrooklynHeightsComedyNights or e-mail: brooklynheightscomedy@gmail.com.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You