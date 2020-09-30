Shoshana Bean to Present BROADWAY MY WAY On BroadwayWorld Events October 23rd
Get your tickets to Shoshana Bean's Broadway My Way show today!
Broadway veteran Shoshana Bean will bring 'Broadway: My Way' to BroadwayWorld Events October 23 at 8pm ET - singing a variety of hits and classics with a unique, soulful and personal twist.
Shoshana Bean's three independent solo albums have all topped the iTunes R&B and Blues charts in the US and UK, with her fourth and most recent project, SPECTRUM, debuting at #1 on the Billboard Jazz charts.
She has sold out solo concerts around the globe, lent her voice to countless films and television shows, amasses millions of views on YouTube, and performed alongside Ariana Grande, David Foster, Postmodern Jukebox, Brian McKnight, and Michael Jackson.
Shoshana is a veteran of the Broadway stage having made her debut in the original cast of Hairspray, starring as the very first replacement for Elphaba in Wicked and most recently as Jenna in Waitress.
She won a IRNE Award for her performance as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl and earned a Jeff Award nomination for her portrayal of CeeCee Bloom in the pre - Broadway musical production of Beaches
