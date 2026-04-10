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Shop MEXODUS Merch in BroadwayWorld's Theater Shop

Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson's musical is offering a variety of merchandise.

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Shop MEXODUS Merch in BroadwayWorld's Theater Shop Image

Celebrate Mexodus' triumphant return Off-Broadway with merch from the show! The show is offering mugs, pins, totes, hats, apparel, and more.

Mexodus will be released as an Audible Original with a newly announced release date of Thursday, April 16, extending its reach to millions of listeners around the world. Mexodus was developed in previous productions at New York Stage and Film (2021), Baltimore Center Stage & Mosaic Theater Company of DC (Spring 2024), and Berkeley Repertory Theatre (Fall 2024).

Created and performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson, this groundbreaking musical follows a freedom seeker and an unlikely ally as they forge a remarkable bond that transcends borders.

Shop now!

Mexodus Chismosa Gente Mug

Mexodus Chismosa Gente Mug image

Join in on the gossip with this two-tone mug featuring the quote, "Chismosa Gente" on one side and the Mexodus logo on the other. 

  • Beverage capacity: 11oz.
  • Hand Wash Only


Buy Now»

Mexodus Pin Set

Mexodus Pin Set image

Show off your style with this set of 2 pins inspired by Mexodus.

  • Designs include
    • Mexodus logo
    • Sneaker with spurr
  • Pins measure approx. 1.25" each 


Buy Now»

Mexodus Logo Tote

Mexodus Logo Tote image

Carry your belongings with you with this tote featuring the Mexodus logo.

  • Material: Heavy Cotton Canvas
  • Product measures approx. 14" x 16" 


Buy Now»

Mexodus Libre Hat

Mexodus Libre Hat image

Take pride in this adjustable snap-back hat featuring the word "Libre," meaning free, on the front, and the Mexodus "X" logo on the back.


Buy Now»

Mexodus Logo Magnet

Mexodus Logo Magnet image

Commemorate your night with this magnet featuring the Mexodus logo.

  • Product measures approx. 2.5" x 3.5"


Buy Now»

Mexodus Guitar Pick Set

Mexodus Guitar Pick Set image

Get started mixing your own loops with this set of 4 guitar picks inspired by Mexodus.

  • Picks measure approx. 1.37" x 0.78" on a 3" x 4" backer card


Buy Now»

Mexodus Unisex Tonal Logo Pullover

Mexodus Unisex Tonal Logo Pullover image

Prove you know your history with this pullover sweatshirt featuring a tonal version of the Mexodus logo.

  • Unisex Fit
  • Material: 70% Cotton, 30% Polyester


Buy Now»

Mexodus Unisex Todos Tee

Mexodus Unisex Todos Tee image

Show off a new manifesto with this tee featuring the lyric, "Todos estamos juntos en esto" on the front and the Mexodus logo on the sleeve.

  • Unisex Fit
  • Material: 100% Cotton 


Buy Now»







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BWW Merch Shop - Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Mexodus Logo Magnet
Mexodus Logo Magnet
Buy a Mexodus Unisex Todos Tee
Mexodus Unisex Todos Tee
Buy a Mexodus Guitar Pick Set
Mexodus Guitar Pick Set
Buy a Mexodus Unisex Tonal Logo Pullover
Mexodus Unisex Tonal Logo Pullover

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