Shop MEXODUS Merch in BroadwayWorld's Theater Shop

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Celebrate Mexodus' triumphant return Off-Broadway with merch from the show! The show is offering mugs, pins, totes, hats, apparel, and more.

Mexodus will be released as an Audible Original with a newly announced release date of Thursday, April 16, extending its reach to millions of listeners around the world. Mexodus was developed in previous productions at New York Stage and Film (2021), Baltimore Center Stage & Mosaic Theater Company of DC (Spring 2024), and Berkeley Repertory Theatre (Fall 2024).

Created and performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson, this groundbreaking musical follows a freedom seeker and an unlikely ally as they forge a remarkable bond that transcends borders.

Mexodus Chismosa Gente Mug

Join in on the gossip with this two-tone mug featuring the quote, "Chismosa Gente" on one side and the Mexodus logo on the other.

Beverage capacity: 11oz.

Hand Wash Only



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Mexodus Pin Set

Show off your style with this set of 2 pins inspired by Mexodus.

Designs include Mexodus logo Sneaker with spurr

Pins measure approx. 1.25" each



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Mexodus Logo Tote

Carry your belongings with you with this tote featuring the Mexodus logo.

Material: Heavy Cotton Canvas

Product measures approx. 14" x 16"



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Mexodus Libre Hat

Take pride in this adjustable snap-back hat featuring the word "Libre," meaning free, on the front, and the Mexodus "X" logo on the back.



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Mexodus Logo Magnet

Commemorate your night with this magnet featuring the Mexodus logo.

Product measures approx. 2.5" x 3.5"



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Mexodus Guitar Pick Set

Get started mixing your own loops with this set of 4 guitar picks inspired by Mexodus.

Picks measure approx. 1.37" x 0.78" on a 3" x 4" backer card



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Mexodus Unisex Tonal Logo Pullover

Prove you know your history with this pullover sweatshirt featuring a tonal version of the Mexodus logo.

Unisex Fit

Material: 70% Cotton, 30% Polyester



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Mexodus Unisex Todos Tee

Show off a new manifesto with this tee featuring the lyric, "Todos estamos juntos en esto" on the front and the Mexodus logo on the sleeve.

Unisex Fit

Material: 100% Cotton