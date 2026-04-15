Shop SPELLING BEE Merch in BroadwayWorld's Theater Shop

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M-E-R-C-H! As The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee continues its extended run Off-Broadway, buy some merch from the show! The production is offering a variety of apparel, along with a mug, keychain, pens, beanie, apparel, and more. Buy the latest Broadway merch from the BroadwayWorld Shop below!

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a fast-paced and funny D-E-L-I-G-H-T. As six wonderfully unique and impassioned contestants vie for the championship by spelling their way through vexing vocabulary, hilarious and poignant personal stories unfold…along with a dash of riotous audience participation. Declared by The New York Times as “the gift we desperately needed,” The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee delivers an unforgettable experience that is sure to leave audiences spellbound.

Six spellers enter, but only one can win The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee! This charmingly witty and touching musical has entertained audiences across the world since its Tony–winning Broadway debut in 2005. It now returns to New York in a special 20th Anniversary production that celebrates the singular heart, humor, and verve that cemented its place in the musical theater canon.

Spelling Bee Pin Set

Spread the buzz about the bee with this pin set featuring everyone's two favorite honey-making bugs along with the logo for The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

Pins measure approx. 1.25" on a 3" x 4" backer card



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Spelling Bee Logo Magnet

Commemorate your time competing in the bee with this magnet featuring logo for The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

Product measures 2.5" x 3.5"



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Spelling Bee Apple Juice Mug

Start your day by reminding yourself that you are smart with this mug featuring the quote, "Apple juice, please!" on one side, and the logo for The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee on the other.

Beverage Capacity: 11 oz.

Product measures approx. 3.75" x 4.5"

Hand Wash Only

Microwave safe



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Spelling Bee Magic Foot Keychain

Carry the luck of William Barfée with you wherever you go with this 3-charm keychain featuring his iconic magic foot.

Charms measure between 1" - 2"

Material: Metal and Enamel



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Spelling Bee Putnam Notebook

Don't have a magic foot? Write the perfect letter with this mini notebook straight from the Putnam Piranhas school store.

Contains 30 inner sheets

Product measures approx. 3" x 5"



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Spelling Bee Bee Pen

Spell with patience and care with this pen featuring the iconic bee and the logo for The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

Product measures approx. 5.7"



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Spelling Bee Logo Beanie

Keep your brain warmed up for the bee with this beanie featuring the logo for The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

One size fits most

Material: Acrylic



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Spelling Bee Bee Decal

Be a champion with this holographic decal of everyone's favorite honey-making bug.

Product measures approx. 3.6" x 3.3"



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Spelling Bee Unisex Logo Tee

Bee a champion with this tee featuring the logo for The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee on the front, and the quote, "Just being here is winning" on the back

Unisex fit

Material: 50% Cotton, 50% Polyester



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Spelling Bee Unisex Names Tee

Rep the champions of spelling with this tee featuring the names of Putnam County's favorite kids: Olive, William, Logainne, Marcy, Leaf, & Chip.

Unisex fit

Material: 100% Cotton



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Spelling Bee Unisex Putnam Zip Hoodie

Cheer on the Putnam Piranhas with this hoodie featuring the logo for The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee on the front, and "Putnam County" down the sleeve.

Unisex fit

Material: 80% Cotton, 20% Polyester



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Spelling Bee Bee Mini Pillow

Who needs a trophy when you could have this custom bee mini pillow featuring the logo for The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

Product measures approx. 3" x 3"



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Spelling Bee Goodbye Tote

Don’t fret if you hear the sound of the bell; embrace your misspelling with this tote featuring an all-over "Goodbye" pattern along with the logo for The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

Product measures approx. 14" x 16"

Material: Heavy Cotton Canvas