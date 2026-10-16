Hot Tickets of the Week: THE GREAT GATSBY, 860 & More

Ready to see your next Broadway show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week. Check out the shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to this week, starting October 12, 2026.

860

Tony and Emmy Award-winner Billy Crystal’ is back on Broadway! In the aftermath of the Palisades fires which took his home, Billy reflects on his family and his career – the memories and moments that mattered the most, and how the power of laughter can overcome the most difficult of times. 860 is a hilarious and intimate story about family, friendship, love, luck, and loss.

Read More: Billy Crystal Discusses Turning the Loss Of His Home Into Broadway's 860 on THE VIEW

Buena Vista Social Club

Ready to feel the rhythm of Cuba? Buena Vista Social Club is now the winner of four Tony Awards! A world-class Afro-Cuban band is joined by a sensational cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances, and the extraordinary power of music. Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins.

Read More: Photos & Video: Gina Torres Takes First Bow in BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB on Broadway

Schmigadoon!

New York doctors Josh and Melissa set out on a couples’ backpacking retreat to rekindle the flame, but instead find themselves in Schmigadoon, a magical town that’s a Golden Age musical come to life. The townspeople won’t stop singing, the bridge out leads nowhere, and the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other. Schmigadoon! recently had a big night at the 2026 Tony Awards, winning for Best Musical and in three other categories.

Read More: The Teen Critics Cross That Bridge to SCHMIGADOON!

Six

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

Read More: Exclusive: SIX Director Recalls Feeling Complete Disbelief They Finally Opened After COVID Shutdown

The Great Gatsby

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless, seminal novel is now an award-winning and record-breaking Broadway musical. The Great Gatsby follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. The show is currently led by Broadway newcomer China Anne McClain and Ryan McCartan.

Read More: China Anne McClain Sings 'Beautiful Little Fool' From THE GREAT GATSBY