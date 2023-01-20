Shop Cozy Winters Essentials in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop

Shop official merchandise from Kimberly Akimbo, Hadestown, Kimberly Akimbo, Wicked, Beetlejuice and more to stay warm and cozy this winter! Shop for items like the Beetlejuice It's Showtime Striped Hoodie, So A Beautiful Noise Good Hoodie, Wicked Defy Gravity Pom Beanie, the Anastasia Romanov Hoodie, and more.

Beetlejuice It's Showtime Striped Hoodie

This hoodie features a design of the show's logo on the front left-hand chest side, a black and white striped hoodliner and the show's memorable line, "It's Showtime" on the back.

Buy Now»

A Beautiful Noise Unisex So Good Hoodie

Good times will never feel so good in this heather grey zip hoodie eaturing the show's title and title and lyrics of the hit song, "Sweet Caroline."

Buy Now»

Broadway Strong Illustrated Hoodie

Our Broadway Strong white pullover hoodie, features the NYC skyline and iconic images from Broadway shows. Available in sizes S-2XL.

Buy Now»

Ain't Too Proud Get Ready Mug

18 oz ceramic navy mug with show logo on one side and Get Ready design on the other. Top-rack residential dishwasher and microwave safe.

Buy Now»

Fiddler On The Roof In Yiddish Sunrise Sunset Mug

11 oz, microwave and top rack dishwasher safe black ceramic mug. Featuring "Fiddler on the Roof" in Yiddish logo, and "Sunrise Sunset" lyric image.

Buy Now»

Hadestown Logo Marbled Beanie

Stay warm all winter long with this Hadestown marbled beanie, featuring the logo embroidered on the front.

Buy Now»

Anastasia Romanov Hoodie

This black lightweight jersey cotton hoodie features the ANASTASIA logo on the front with a sketch of the Romanov family crest on the back.

Buy Now»

Hairspray Think Big Pullover Hoodie

Bundle up in this light grey hooded sweatshirt featuring the HAIRSPRAY logo on the front and the quote, "You gotta think big to be big" on the back.

Buy Now»

Kimberly Akimbo Star Socks

Polyester spandex blend dress socks with all-over star print and show logo. One size fits most adults.

Buy Now»

Wicked Defy Gravity Pom Beanie

Stay warm while defying gravity with this Defy Gravity Pom Beanie from Wicked The Musical. One size fits most.

Buy Now»

See more in the theatre shop here!