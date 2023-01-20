Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BWW Store

Shop Cozy Winters Essentials in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop

Shop official merchandise from Kimberly Akimbo, Hadestown, Kimberly Akimbo, Wicked, Beetlejuice and more to stay warm and cozy this winter!

Jan. 20, 2023  

Shop official merchandise from Kimberly Akimbo, Hadestown, Kimberly Akimbo, Wicked, Beetlejuice and more to stay warm and cozy this winter! Shop for items like the Beetlejuice It's Showtime Striped Hoodie, So A Beautiful Noise Good Hoodie, Wicked Defy Gravity Pom Beanie, the Anastasia Romanov Hoodie, and more.

Shop now!

Beetlejuice It's Showtime Striped HoodieIt's Showtime Striped Hoodie

This hoodie features a design of the show's logo on the front left-hand chest side, a black and white striped hoodliner and the show's memorable line, "It's Showtime" on the back.

Buy Now»

A Beautiful Noise Unisex So Good HoodieUnisex So Good Hoodie

Good times will never feel so good in this heather grey zip hoodie eaturing the show's title and title and lyrics of the hit song, "Sweet Caroline."

Buy Now»

Broadway Strong Illustrated HoodieShop Cozy Winters Essentials in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop

Our Broadway Strong white pullover hoodie, features the NYC skyline and iconic images from Broadway shows. Available in sizes S-2XL.

Buy Now»

Ain't Too Proud Get Ready MugShop Cozy Winters Essentials in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop

18 oz ceramic navy mug with show logo on one side and Get Ready design on the other. Top-rack residential dishwasher and microwave safe.

Buy Now»

Fiddler On The Roof In Yiddish Sunrise Sunset MugShop Cozy Winters Essentials in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop

11 oz, microwave and top rack dishwasher safe black ceramic mug. Featuring "Fiddler on the Roof" in Yiddish logo, and "Sunrise Sunset" lyric image.

Buy Now»

Hadestown Logo Marbled BeanieShop Cozy Winters Essentials in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop

Stay warm all winter long with this Hadestown marbled beanie, featuring the logo embroidered on the front.

Buy Now»

Anastasia Romanov HoodieShop Cozy Winters Essentials in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop

This black lightweight jersey cotton hoodie features the ANASTASIA logo on the front with a sketch of the Romanov family crest on the back.

Buy Now»

Hairspray Think Big Pullover HoodieShop Cozy Winters Essentials in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop

Bundle up in this light grey hooded sweatshirt featuring the HAIRSPRAY logo on the front and the quote, "You gotta think big to be big" on the back.

Buy Now»

Kimberly Akimbo Star SocksShop Cozy Winters Essentials in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop

Polyester spandex blend dress socks with all-over star print and show logo. One size fits most adults.

Buy Now»

Wicked Defy Gravity Pom BeanieShop Cozy Winters Essentials in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop

Stay warm while defying gravity with this Defy Gravity Pom Beanie from Wicked The Musical. One size fits most.

Buy Now»

See more in the theatre shop here!



Related Stories
Give the Gift of Broadway In Time For Holiday Delivery! Photo
Give the Gift of Broadway In Time For Holiday Delivery!
Give the gift of Broadway this holiday season with our new and popular Broadway merch from BroadwayWorld's theatre shop! Plus, order by December 19 to receive your order before the holidays when you select two-day shipping. Shop the Some Like It Hot Thirsty Mug, the A Beautiful Noise Unisex So Good Hoodie, the Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish Oy Vey Pin, the Beetlejuice Recently Deceased Notebook, and more at our theatre shop.
Shop SOME LIKE IT HOT in BroadwayWorlds Theatre Shop Photo
Shop SOME LIKE IT HOT in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Shop official merchandise from Some Like It Hot in the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop! Shop the Some Like It Hot Thirsty Mug, the Sugar Enamel Pin, the Suitcase Ornament, the Some Like It Hot Dad Hat and more here!
Shop Pre-Sale CHESS IN CONCERT in BroadwayWorlds Theatre Shop Photo
Shop Pre-Sale CHESS IN CONCERT in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Limited edition long-sleeve tee commemorating the concert of the legendary musical, Chess, on December 12th, 2022. A portion of proceeds will be donated to The Entertainment Community Fund. This is a PRE-SALE item and will ship by December 21st.
Shop A BEAUTIFUL NOISE in BroadwayWorlds Theatre Shop Photo
Shop A BEAUTIFUL NOISE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Shop official merchandise from A Beautiful Noise - The Neil Diamond Musical in the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop! Shop the So Good Hoodie, the On the Rocks Tumbler, the A Beautiful Noise Jean Jacket, the Sweet Caroline pin and more here!

From This Author - Team BWW


Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 1/20/2023Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 1/20/2023
January 20, 2023

Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.
Met Opera Broadcasts Coming To Theaters Across The Country Include FALSTAFF, LOHENGRIN & MoreMet Opera Broadcasts Coming To Theaters Across The Country Include FALSTAFF, LOHENGRIN & More
January 19, 2023

The Met Opera brings magic and splendor to cinemas across the country with The Met: Live in HD. 
The Importance of Branding in the Entertaining World of Live ShowsThe Importance of Branding in the Entertaining World of Live Shows
January 17, 2023

Branding a company is vital for success in today's competitive business landscape. A strong brand helps a company stand out from its competitors and creates a sense of trust and credibility with customers.
Broadway Buying Guide: January 17, 2023Broadway Buying Guide: January 17, 2023
January 17, 2023

Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld. Check out which shows are selling this week, January 17, 2023.
Broadway Jukebox: 25 Showtunes to Chill Out This WinterBroadway Jukebox: 25 Showtunes to Chill Out This Winter
January 14, 2023

2023 has begun and winter has officially arrived. As the temperatures drop and the winds of winter howl, have your very own Broadway snow day with these 25 songs that celebrate snow, ice, and all things winter!
share