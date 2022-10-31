Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shop BEETLEJUICE and WICKED Merch for BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Halloween Sale

Shop the Feel Wicked Tank, Green Elixir water bottle, the It's Showtime Striped Hoodie, Recently Deceased Notebook, and much more!

Oct. 31, 2022  

Shop 15% off our one-day-only Halloween sale for official merchandise from Wicked and Beetlejuice on Broadway featuring the Feel Wicked Tank, a Defying Gravity Pom Beanie, a Green Elixir water bottle, the It's Showtime Striped Hoodie, Recently Deceased Notebook, and much more!

Shop Now

It's Showtime Striped Hoodie from BeetlejuiceIt's Showtime Striped Hoodie

This hoodie features a design of the show's logo on the front left-hand chest side, a black and white striped hoodliner and the show's memorable line, "It's Showtime" on the back.

Sandworm Beanie from Beetlejuice

Sandworm Beanie

Stay cozy in this black and white striped beanie with solid fold over band and the Beetlejuice Sandworm embroidered on the front.

Women's Fitted Showtime Raglan from Beetlejuice

Women's Fitted Showtime Raglan

This women's three-quarter sleeve fitted raglan tee features an It's Showtime text design on the front and the show's logo on the back.

Beetlejuice Day-O Face Mask from Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice Day-O Face Mask

Take Beetlejuice with you wherever you go with this 3-layer mask featuring bananas and your favorite song title.

Recently Deceased Notebook from BeetlejuiceRecently Deceased Notebook

Write it all down in your new Beetlejuice journal featuring a "Handbook for the Recently Deceased" design.

Sucks Yes Shot Glass from Beetlejuice

Sucks Yes Shot Glass

Every success begins with Sucks! Take this inspiration with you whether you're out with friends or singing Day-O at a dinner party.

Unisex Beetle Joggers from Beetlejuice

Unisex Beetle Joggers

These 100% cotton vintage wash unisex joggers feature the show's logo and beetle. Ribbed cotton cuff and waistband, drawstring at waist.

Dead Mom Enamel Pin from Beetlejuice

Dead Mom Enamel Pin

Display your love for Lydia's song to her mother with this Dead Mom pin! This enamel pin features the song's name Dead Mom upon an orange banner that wraps around a red heart accented by a green beetle and a orange leaved flower.

Beetlejuice Striped Socks from BeetlejuiceBeetlejuice Striped Socks

Get comfy in these black and white striped socks, complete with Beetle and Juice on each foot so you never forget the name.

Showtime Logo Hat from BeetlejuiceShowtime Logo Hat

Keep the sun out of your eyes with this black dad hat with the Beetlejuice logo embroidered on front, a beetle embroidered on the side, and "It's Showtime!" embroidered on the back.

Wicked Women's Feel Wicked Tank

Women's Feel Wicked Tank

Shine wickedly in this emerald green tie-dye tank! This tank's design is inspired by the award-winning Broadway show's song As Long as You're Mine with the quote "For the first time I feel, wicked."

Wicked Shiz Joggers

Wicked Shiz Joggers

Live your days as a student at dear old Shiz in these charcoal scholarly joggers. These feature a unisex fit, ribbed bottom cuff and waistband with drawstring.

Wicked Organic Limits Track Jacket

Organic Limits Track Jacket

Show your love for Wicked The Musical with this handsome Organic Limits Track Jacket. Featuring a black and green design, with 'Wicked' across the front chest and "I'm Through Accepting Limits" on the back.

Unisex Defy Gravity Long Sleeve Tee

Unisex Defy Gravity Long Sleeve Tee

Get inspired to defy gravity in your own life with this Wicked 15th Anniversary Deft Gravity long sleeve shirt.

Wizard Head Ornament

Wizard Head Ornament

Whether it's the holiday season or Christmas in July, The Wizard of Oz ornament is a "Wonderful" addition to your holiday tree.

Women's Elphaba Tee

Elphaba Women's Tee

Play by the rules of your own game with this Defy Gravity tee! This tee features a soaring Elphaba holding her broom above her head where it and her emerald green skin stand out against her signature dress and hat. Behind Elphaba is the Clock of the Time Dragon sitting below the song title Defy Gravity.

Wicked Chistery Logo Dad Hat

Show your love for Wicked The Musical with this black Chistery logo dad hat, featuring the Wicked logo across the front.

Wicked Defy Gravity Pom Beanie

Stay warm while defying gravity with this Defy Gravity Pom Beanie from Wicked The Musical. One size fits most.

Wicked Fade Keyart Youth Tee

Show off your Wicked pride with this youth tee featuring the classic photo of your favorite witches. This tee also features the Wicked logo printed on the front.

Wicked Women's For Good V-Neck Tee

Who can say if you'll be changed for the better? But when you wear this For Good V-Neck T-shirt, you will be changed for good! This black T-shirt features Elphaba and Glinda in a silhouette design with the lyrics "I have been changed for good" across the front. Made from 100% organic cotton. Machine wash inside out.

Wicked Fade Keyart TeeWicked Fade Keyart Tee

Show off your Wicked pride with this unisex tee featuring the classic photo of your favorite witches. This tee also features the Wicked logo printed on the front.

Wicked Framed Keyart KeychainWicked Framed Keyart Keychain

This keychain features the Wicked poster in a metal frame. Measures 1.5" in height.

Wicked Green Elixir Water BottleWicked Green Elixir Water Bottle

'Have another dirnk of green elixir, and we'll have ourselves a little mixer' sings The Wizard in the Broadway musical's opening number. Take your "green elixir" to go with this Wicked green travel water bottle.

Wicked Green Glasses

These authentic Emerald City Green Glasses are actually worn onstage by the citizens of Oz! Each pair of Green Glasses is also imprinted with the Wicked logo on the side.

Wicked I Heart Oz Ornament

Every house from the Upper Uplands to the Emerald City needs this ornament featuring the Two-Witch art and "I <3 OZ." Enamel-fill and metal alloy disc ornament.

Wicked Show Art Pop Socket

Keep hold of your phone from Oz and beyond with this Wicked Key Art Pop Socket, featuring the art from Wicked The Musical and the words "The Untold Story of the Witches of Oz" underneath.

Wicked Pattern Socks

Wicked Patten Socks

Dance through life in these Wicked Pattern Organic socks, featuring Key art design on each sock and 'Wicked' on the bottom.

One Short Day Mug

One Short Day MugYou'll feel at home in the Emerald City when you enjoy your favorite hot beverages out of this 16oz mug. This green mug features embossed Wicked Key Art and printed text on the inside.

Wicked Lapel Pin

Wicked Lapel Pin

Show your love for Wicked with this new Wicked the Musical lapel pin.

Wicked Witch Hat Keychain

Wicked Witch Hat KeychainSport your inner Wicked Witch with this heavyweight metal key chain. Features Elphaba's hat design and Wicked Logo.

Wicked Map Face Mask

Wicked Map Face maskFind your way to the Emerald City in this 2-Ply cotton jersey mask featuring map and show logo. Breathable, washable, and reusable.

NYC Clock Magnet

Wicked NYC Clock MagnetWhether you're spending one short day in the Emerald City or the Big Apple, you can show you're love for Wicked with this button magnet - featuring a design of the NYC clock skyline.

