Shin Lim to Make Broadway Debut in THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS

This winter, Lim makes his Broadway debut as "The Manipulator" with the cast of The Illusionists - Magic Of The Holidays, an all-new installment of the blockbuster world-famous touring magic spectacular, at the Marquis Theatre (210 West 46th Street) from Friday, November 23 through Sunday, December 30, 2018.

Produced by Simon Painter, Tim Lawson, MagicSpace Entertainment, and Kilburn Live, The Illusionists will also feature "The Grand Illusionist" Darcy Oake; "The Futurist" Adam Trent; "The Deductionist" Colin Cloud; "The Sorceress" Chloé Crawford; and "America's Got Talent" Season 12 finalists Light Balance.

The Illusionists previously wowed New York audiences three record-breaking years in a row with Witness The Impossible, Live on Broadway, and Turn Of The Century, and around the world including smash hit engagements on London's West End and on tour around the United States and Canada. This year's family-friendly show promises even more illusions, close-up magic, mentalism, daring escapes, and technological spectacle performed by master entertainers who've captivated audiences worldwide on stages from the famed Magic Castle to Royal Variety Performances to multiple seasons of "America's Got Talent."

The mind-blowing spectacular of The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays showcases the jaw-dropping talents of the most incredible illusionists on earth, alongside special guests Light Balance. The Illusionists has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever seen on stage. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.

In addition to creative producer Simon Painter, the creative team for The Illusionists - Magic Of The Holidays includes executive producer Tim Lawson and director Neil Dorward.

Tickets for The Illusionists - Magic Of The Holidays are on sale now at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 877-250-2929. Beginning Monday, October 29, tickets can also be purchased in person at the Marquis Theatre box office (210 West 46th Street).

Visit the website for performance schedule.

