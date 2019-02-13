Sherie Rene Scott and Norbert Leo Butz Team Up with New Work at 54 Below

Broadway favorites Sherie Rene Scott (Everyday Rapture, The Little Mermaid, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown) and Norbert Leo Butz (Wicked, Catch Me if You Can, My Fair Lady) will present a new work in development at Feinstein's/54 Below this Spring. The concerts will take place April 26th through May 2nd.

Tickets go on sale to Club 54 members on Monday, February 18 at 12pm. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, February 21 at 12pm. For more information, visit 54 Below.

After sharing the stage in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Rent, and The Last Five Years, Sherie and Norbert reunite once again for an investigation of their twenty plus year creative partnership in musical theatre. This will be a night you won't want to miss!

Musical direction by Todd Almond (Girl From the North Country, Hello Again).

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15 - $105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins

