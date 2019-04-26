Shereen Ahmed, Linda Benanti And More Join the 2019 ASTEP Color Ball At Feinstein's/54 Below

Next Monday, April 29 at 54 Below, Artists Striving to End Poverty (ASTEP) and friends are coming together to celebrate the 2019 ASTEP Color Ball. The 2019 Color Ball is a night to honor Artists/Activists who inspire ASTEP students, Sponsors who make our work possible and Community Partners who join our efforts in giving children from underserved communities access to the power of the arts. The evening is conceived by Broadway Musical Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell (ASTEP Founder and Co-Executive Director) and will allow ASTEP to give audience members an in depth look into our programs and the exciting work we have ahead of us.

During the evening ASTEP will honor Artist/Activist Laura Benanti as well as ASTEP's Community Partner Lutheran Social Services of New York. Both of our honorees have worked with ASTEP to bring empowering arts programs to children who arrive in the United States as unaccompanied minors.

Dr. Keith Bell (Chair), Steven Farkas, Jaimie Mayer, Stephen Oremus, Susan Vargo, and 2018 ASTEP Artist/Activist Honoree Georgia Stitt serve on the Host Committee for this special evening. VIP Cocktails will begin at 6:00 p.m. at Feinstein's/54 Below, general seating begins at 7:15 p.m. with dinner and performance at 7:45 p.m. There are only a few tickets left - available online at www.astep.org/2019colorball. Please contact Katherine Nolan Brown at katherine@asteponline.org or 212-921-1227, with questions. Proceeds from The Color Ball will help support ASTEP's mission of using the arts as a vehicle to teach young people the social emotional skills they need to be the best versions of themselves.

The 2019 Color Ball will boast an amazing lineup of artists, brought together by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, including Shereen Ahmed (My Fair Lady), Todd Almond (The Odyssey, The Winter's Tale), Kerstin Anderson (My Fair Lady, Sound of Music), Hunter Bell ([title of show]), Linda Benanti (The Story Goes On), Michael Di Liberto (Wicked, Cuts), Alison Cimmet (Gary, Amelie), Gavin Lee (SpongeBob SquarePants, Mary Poppins), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels, Gigantic), Marissa Rosen (My Big Gay Italian Wedding, Jawbreaker), Robbie Rozelle (Melissa Errico: Sondheim Sublime, Kate Baldwin: How did you get this Number?), Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof, Master Class), Lauren Sprague (Cinderella, The Wizard of Oz), Jessica Vosk (Wicked, Fiddler on the Roof), Danielle Wade (Mean Girls, The Wizard of Oz) and more.





