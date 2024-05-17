SheNYC Arts To Showcase NYC High School Student Plays Through CreateHER Program

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



SheNYC Arts, the country's premier program for showcasing up-and-coming women, trans, & non-binary writers and composers, will present staged readings of the four short plays created by high school students in its CreateHER program this Sunday, May 19th at 5:00pm.

The staged readings will be presented in the Connelly Upstairs, the new black box theater above the Connelly Theater (220 East 4th Street), performed by professional actors. The plays are titled The Right Wrong Room, Nietzsche Walks Into a Bar, My Perfect Stranger, and Adeam.

CreateHER is a free, semester-long program for New York City girls and non-binary students in high school. Each student chooses either the Playwriting or Producing track, and throughout the course of the semester, they're given hands-on education on how to pursue careers in these fields along with guest speakers and mentorship from Broadway professionals. Each Playwright also spends the semester writing and workshopping a new 15-minute play, and is paired with a Producing student who learns how to produce a staged reading of that play.

Bess Frankel, head of CreateHER's Playwriting Program, says of this year's student cohort: "These high school-aged playwrights and producers are the future of our industry, and we are so fortunate to be able to support their work at this stage of their creative development."

"As the head of producing, I am honored to witness the transformative power of young women as they craft plays that exude authenticity and innovation," says Sierra Miliziano, head of the CreateHER Producing Program.

The CreateHER program has spent the semester in partnership with Open Stage Project, a program that introduces high school girls and non-binary students to behind-the-scenes jobs in theater and film. Each Open Stage Project student has been paired with a CreateHER play, and will present design renderings and concepts for their assigned plays.

Admission to the showcase is free. Capacity is limited, so registering in advance is required at www.SheNYCArts.org/education.