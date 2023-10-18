Shaina Taub's SUFFS Will Transfer to Broadway in April 2024

Following a sold-out, extended run at The Public Theater, lead producers Jill Furman and Rachel Sussman are pleased to announce that Shaina Taub’s new musical Suffs will come to Broadway this spring with former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai joining the producing team. Suffs will open at the Music Box Theatre on Thursday, April 18.

"We are elated to welcome Secretary Clinton and Malala to our Suffs producing team,” said Jill Furman and Rachel Sussman. “As powerful role models, they each inspire millions around the globe in their rigorous fight for equality, and we are honored to have two such profoundly dedicated and courageous advocates supporting us on Broadway."

“I am thrilled to join with the team behind Suffs in bringing Shaina Taub’s remarkable musical about the unsung heroes of the American women’s suffrage movement to the Broadway stage – where it rightly belongs,” said Hillary Rodham Clinton. “And I can’t wait for audiences to experience this soul-stirring slice of long-overlooked American history; both entertaining and enlightening, Suffs paints a vivid picture of the necessary battles for democracy and equality that are still being fought today.”

“I loved Suffs when I saw it last year at The Public Theater,” said Malala Yousafzai. “Many women around the world are still fighting for equality — and we draw inspiration and strength through learning the stories of those who came before us. I am honored to support Shaina and this production, and I hope Suffs echoes beyond Broadway to reach audiences worldwide.”

From the singular mind of Shaina Taub, this “remarkable, epic new musical” (Variety) boldly explores the victories and failures of a struggle for equality that’s far from over.

It’s 1913 and the women’s movement is heating up in America, anchored by the suffragists — “Suffs,” as they call themselves — and their relentless pursuit of the right to vote. Reaching across and against generational, racial, and class divides, these brilliant, flawed women entertain and inspire us with the story of their hard-won victory in an ongoing fight. So much has changed since the passing of the Nineteenth Amendment over a century ago, and yet we’re reminded sometimes we need to look back, in order to march fearlessly into the future.

Suffs will feature book, music and lyrics by Kleban Prize, Fred Ebb Award, and Jonathan Larson Grant recipient Shaina Taub, direction by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman (Violet), choreography by Mayte Natalio (How to Dance in Ohio), scenic design by Tony Award nominee Riccardo Hernández (Jagged Little Pill), costume design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell (Hamilton), lighting design by Tony Award nominee Lap Chi Chu (Camelot), sound design by Jason Crystal (Sweeney Todd) with associate Sun Hee Kil (Choir Boy), orchestrations by Tony Award winner Michael Starobin (Next to Normal), music supervision and music direction by Andrea Grody (The Band’s Visit), and casting by Heidi Griffiths and Kate Murray (Soft Power). 101 Productions, Ltd. will serve as General Manager.

Casting and ticketing information will be announced at a later date.

Suffs was originally developed and produced at The Public Theater in 2022 (Artistic Director, Oskar Eustis; Executive Director, Patrick Willingham; Director of Public Theater Productions, Mandy Hackett).