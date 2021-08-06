See R. Eric Thomas's Time Is On Our Side!
Starting August 12th!
Perisphere Theater presents Time Is On Our Side by R. Eric Thomas!
Catch the DMV premiere of this award-winning dramatic comedy by the best-selling author of Here For It, or How to Save Your Soul in America and long-running host of The Moth in DC and Philadelphia!
Featuring Jordan Brown, Emily Dalton, Pauline Lamb, and Leo Delgado
General admission seats from $16 to $32 on August 13, 14, 15, 19, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27, and 28
Pay-What-You-Can nights on August 12 and 16
At the Silver Spring Black Box Theatre, 8641 Colesville Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20910
Click HERE to purchase tickets