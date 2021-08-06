See R. Eric Thomas's Time Is On Our Side!

Perisphere Theater presents Time Is On Our Side by R. Eric Thomas!

Catch the DMV premiere of this award-winning dramatic comedy by the best-selling author of Here For It, or How to Save Your Soul in America and long-running host of The Moth in DC and Philadelphia!

Featuring Jordan Brown, Emily Dalton, Pauline Lamb, and Leo Delgado

General admission seats from $16 to $32 on August 13, 14, 15, 19, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27, and 28

Pay-What-You-Can nights on August 12 and 16

At the Silver Spring Black Box Theatre, 8641 Colesville Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20910



Click HERE to purchase tickets