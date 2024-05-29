See NYC Opera Orchestra, Forte Trio Kazakistan & Conductor Oleg Caetani at Carnegie Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fortune Music & Shows will present a musical event featuring NYC Opera Orchestra, Forte Trio Kazakistan and the world-renowned conductor Oleg Caetani, set to perform on Sunday, June 30, 2024 at 8pm at Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage (Carnegie Hall). This highly anticipated concert promises to be a highlight of the season, offering an unforgettable musical experience.

The NYC Opera Orchestra, renowned the critical acclaim gained for its high musical standards and its contributions to the cultural life of New York City, will present a rich and varied program:

Johannes Brahms, Piano Trio No. 1 in B major, Op. 8 Ludwig van Beethoven, "Egmont"

Overture, Op. 84

Ludwig van Beethoven, Symphony No. 7 in A major, Op. 92

Ludwig van Beethoven, "Triple Concerto" - Concerto for Violin, Cello and Piano in C major, Op. 56

Their exceptional talent and unique style have captivated audiences worldwide, and their performance, conducted by Oleg Caetani, is eagerly awaited.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, June 30, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Venue: Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage Carnegie Hall, 881 Seventh Avenue, New York, NY 10019

Tickets are now available and can be purchased through the official Carnegie Hall website (https://www.carnegiehall.org/calendar/2024/06/30/nyc-opera-orchestra-and-forte-trio-kazakistan-0800pm) or directly at the box office. Given the high demand, early booking is recommended to secure a seat at this exceptional event.

"We are thrilled to perform at Carnegie Hall, a legendary venue that has hosted some of the greatest names in music. We can't wait to share our music with the New York audience" said the conductor Oleg Caetani, coming to New York for his debut at Carnegie Hall.