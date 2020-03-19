See Anika Larsen on Seth Rudetsky's STARS IN THE HOUSE Today

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily mini-online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Today's 2 pm EST mini-concert will be with ANIKA LARSEN (Tony nominee for BEAUTIFUL and currently in the cast of ALMOST FAMOUS). In addition to enjoying this free concert, Dan Watt, producer of Anika's cd "Sing You To Sleep" will be donating autographed cd's to a few lucky audience members who donate to the Actors Fund. Watt says, "I grew up as a dancer and performer and was lucky to make a living at it and to meet Anika during "BEAUTIFUL the Carole King Musical" - It's time for us all to pitch in and help and I'm glad Adam Rothenberg from the Call Me Adam website and podcast has agreed to help me with this.

Adam says, "I want to help promote #StarsInTheHouse because there is a need to help those who have provided countless hours of entertainment & joy for so many of us and now in this darkening hour, we need to help them keep the lights on." Please go to Call Me Adam on Facebook or @CallmeAdamNYC on twitter for the details.





