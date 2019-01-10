Second Stage Announces New Play by Bess Wohl, Michael Greif to Direct

Second Stage Theater has announced that playwright Bess Wohl and director Michael Greif will return to Second Stage Theater next summer with the New York premiere of MAKE BELIEVE.

Ms. Wohl's play, American Hero, premiered at Second Stage Uptown in 2014. Mr. Greif's long history with Second Stage includes his productions of Next to Normal, Boys' Life, Dear Evan Hansen, and A Parallelogram.

MAKE BELIEVE will begin previews in early August 2019 at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street). The production will officially open in late August. Casting and complete creative team will be announced at a later date.

When does real life collide with make believe? For the four Conlee kids, ages 5 to 10, playing house is no longer a game when their parents inexplicably disappear. Thirty-two years later, their search for answers continues. Bess Wohl returns to Second Stage after her funny and poignant play, American Hero, with a look inside the minds of children, their parents and the mysteries of childhood that haunt us forever.

Second Stage Theater's 40th Anniversary Season kicked off with the Broadway premiere of Young Jean Lee's STRAIGHT WHITE MEN, directed by Anna D. Shapiro, followed by the world premiere of DAYS OF RAGE, a new play by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson (Dear Evan Hansen), directed by Trip Cullman.

The 2018-2019 40th anniversary season continues later this month with the world premiere musical, SUPERHERO, sponsored by American Express, with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, music and lyrics by Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt, and direction by Tony Award nominee Jason Moore.

MAKE BELIEVE is currently available as part of a 3-play subscription package. Packages for this season begin at $195 and can be purchased by calling the Second Stage Box Office at 212-246-4422 or visiting the company's website, www.2ST.com.

