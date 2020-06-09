Second City CEO Steps Down and Vows to Have Member of the BIPOC Community Replace Him
CEO and co-owner of The Second City, Andrew Alexander, has announced that he is stepping down amidst accusations of racism against the theatre.
Alexander posted a letter on the company's website, stating that "The next person to fill the Executive Producer position will be a member of the BIPOC community. That's a commitment I'm proud to make."
"As an administrator, I have not always had good instincts," Alexander admits in the letter. "While diversifying the theater artistically, I failed to create an anti-racist environment wherein artists of color might thrive. "
He goes on to say, "I am so deeply and inexpressibly sorry."
Read Alexander's full statement here.
Alexander's announcement comes after Second City alum Dewayne Perkins said that the company refused to hold a benefit show for Black Lives Matter unless half of the proceeds went to the Chicago Police Department. He also detailed multiple situations in which members of the theater engaged in racist behavior.
Read Perkins' tweets below:
Remember when you sent a bunch of your black actors to speech therapy because you said white people didn't understand us? Remember when you told me to my face I wasn't getting hired for main stage because I wasn't "nice" enough and kept speaking out?- Dewayne Perkins (@DewaynePerkins) June 4, 2020
|
Donations
|
Arts Orgs
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Randy Rainbow is at it again with another hilarious song parody. This time, he parodied 'The Jitterbug' from The Wizard of Oz. The new video, called '... (read more)
Petition to Make the Apollo Theater a Broadway House Surpasses 5,000 Signatures
A petition has been created to make the Apollo Theater a Broadway house.... (read more)
VIDEO: Karen Olivo Vows to Not Work With All Who 'Fund Organizations That Perpetuate Inequality'
Karen Olivo has posted a video on Twitter, stating that she vows to withhold her artistic services from 'any theatre, company, or persons, who would k... (read more)
VIDEO: Bernadette Peters, Andre De Shields, and More Talk Broadway Shutdown, the Ghost Light, and How They're Coping on CBS Sunday Morning
CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Mo Rocca chatted with 'Hadestown' star André De Shields, multiple Tony-winner Bernadette Peters, Broadway producer Je... (read more)
What's the Plan? How Theatres are Pledging to Address Systemic Racism
The events of this week continue to send shockwaves around the world and theatres everywhere are responding to the public outcry. While many have been... (read more)
Juilliard Announced as Number 1 on Hollywood Reporter's 2020 List of Best College Drama Programs
The Hollywood Reporter has released their 2020 list of The Best 25 College Drama Programs Around the World.... (read more)