Seaview Acquires Tony Kiser Theater; Will Re-Brand the Space as 'Studio Seaview'

The first production at Studio Seaview, which will be directed by Sam Gold, will debut in Spring 2025 and will be announced shortly.
Production company Seaview has acquired the historic Tony Kiser Theatre in the heart of New York City's Theatre District effective January 1, 2025. The 296-seat venue will undergo a transformation and will be rebranded as Studio Seaview. This new chapter marks a bold step for Seaview as it further solidifies its commitment to commercial Off-Broadway theater by creating a dynamic, creative space for artists and audiences alike. Seaview has recently served as the lead producer of the Off Broadway hits Hold Onto Me Darling (Lucille Lortel Theatre, 2024), Danny and the Deep Blue Sea (Lucille Lortel Theatre, 2023), and Sweeney Todd (Barrow Street Theatre, 2017).
The Tony Kiser Theatre, long known for its legacy of producing landmark American plays and introducing groundbreaking talent as the longtime Off-Broadway home of the Second Stage Theater, has been an iconic part of New York’s theater scene for decades. Seaview’s vision for Studio Seaview will honor the theater’s rich history while introducing a new generation of theatergoers to fresh and daring work.
“Seaview is thrilled to take on this exciting new venture,” said Greg Nobile, Co-Founder and CEO of Seaview. “Seaview has been lucky enough to be working Off-Broadway since the company’s inception. We are proud to join the community of theater operators and producers to bring more bold work to the city.”
“Our approach to Studio Seaview is one that prioritizes both the artistic process and the audience experience,” said Greg Nobile. “We want this space to be a place where groundbreaking work can come to life—where the traditional barriers of the theater are removed, and creativity flourishes. We are obsessed with creating an environment where people are excited to inhabit. We believe the experience of going to the theater should be just as unique as the work itself, and we’re excited to create that experience at Studio Seaview.”
“We are proud to continue the legacy of the Tony Kiser Theatre, and the extraordinary work created there over these past 25 years under the leadership of Second Stage Theater by some of our industry’s most exceptional writers, creatives, performers, and practitioners,” said Nate Koch, Seaview’s Chief Operating Officer. “This is an opportunity to deepen our commitment to the renaissance of Off-Broadway - to keep a beloved, historic theater intact while expanding our ability as a company to showcase exceptional creativity, in an intimate setting, and without the constraints of a traditional Broadway model.”
Originally built as a bank in 1927, the building was transformed into Second Stage Theater’s performance space in 1999 by renowned architect Rem Koolhaas, in association with Richard Gluckman. The theater’s distinctive design, described by The New York Times as “an oasis” in Times Square, will be treated with great care under Seaview’s stewardship. Award-winning designer Scott Pask will oversee the preservation of Koolhaas' signature design, refreshing elements such as the bar and entry lobby to align with Seaview’s vision of a welcoming, community-driven experience.
The theater's seating capacity will remain at 296, with its infrastructure including rehearsal space, dressing rooms, a fly space, and ample stage gear. These features make the venue an ideal location for both plays and musicals, allowing for expansive design possibilities.
Seaview's programming philosophy will be highly flexible, with productions scheduled on a show-by-show basis rather than adhering to traditional seasons. The company will prioritize productions that inspire both artists and audiences, focusing on an “eventized” approach to Off-Broadway theater.
The first production at Studio Seaview, which will be directed by Sam Gold, will debut in Spring 2025 and will be announced shortly. Seaview has a longstanding relationship with Gold, having recently collaborated on An Enemy of the People starring Jeremy Strong and Romeo + Juliet starring Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler.
“The freedom of off-Broadway allows us to take creative risks and explore new theatrical territory,” said Greg Nobile. “We are excited to program the space with shows that challenge the traditional theater model and that might not find room on a Broadway stage. This is a place where we can nurture work that excites us and that we believe will resonate with audiences.”
The new chapter for Studio Seaview will also be guided by Carol Fishman, former Managing Director of Second Stage Theatre and a key figure in the creation of the Tony Kiser Theatre. Fishman, who helped bring the space to life in 1999, will serve as General Manager for Studio Seaview.
“I'm energized to join Seaview in this vital new undertaking that will provide resources to visionary artists and will do so with the extraordinary freshness and imagination that characterize Seaview's productions,” Carol Fishman said. “The opening of the Tony Kiser Theatre was one of the most rewarding experiences of my career, and I'm thrilled to return to 305 W 43rd Street, working alongside Greg Nobile and Nate Koch, to launch Studio Seaview, a theater that will be similarly transformative, Off-Broadway and beyond.”
Seaview continues to expand its influence across Broadway, Off-Broadway, and with future productions both domestically and internationally. The company’s commitment to supporting new voices and diverse stories has earned it a reputation for producing cutting-Edge Theater that pushes boundaries and attracts adventurous audiences.
Videos