Scott Wise Launches Star-Studded Talk Series

Scott Wise, performer in 14 Broadway shows and three time Tony Award nominee (with one win), and founder of local dance and drama studio Fineline Theatre Arts is launching a new fundraising initiative in the form of "Wise Conversations," a new Zoom based talk series featuring some of Broadway and the dance world's biggest legends and hottest stars. The fundraiser will directly benefit Fineline Theatre Arts, with all proceeds raised going to offset operating costs. The program will begin on Saturday June 6th at 4pm with Scott Wise in conversation with Jason Alexander, and will run Wednesdays at 7pm and Saturdays at 4pm. Attendance is donation based, with the recommended donation being $10 for students and $20 for adults.

The full schedule, registration and more information can be found on Fineline's Facebook @FinelineCT and Instagram @finelineta. Fineline Theatre Arts has been an institution in New Milford, CT since its founding in 2006 by Scott Wise and Elizabeth Parkinson. The dance and drama studio has serviced hundreds of young adults and continues to bring light, love, and the joy of dance to the community.

