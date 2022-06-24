School Spotlight: Webster University-Sargent Conservatory of Theatre Arts

Webster University: Sargent Conservatory of Theatre Arts

Statement of Purpose: It is our mission to train our future colleagues to become visionaries, creators and leaders in the next generation of American professional theatre.

The Sargent Conservatory of Theatre Arts at Webster University offers a unique and intensive program for training young artists for theatre. All students are accepted into the program by interview or audition and are enrolled in a particular sequence. Through a carefully monitored grading system using written comment sheets from all faculty, students are regularly advised of their progress and status within the Conservatory. Learning outcomes are measured via coursework, semester auditions, interviews, and/or portfolio reviews from which students receive individual faculty feedback.

Special Study Opportunities

One of the distinguishing elements of Webster's Sargent Conservatory of Theatre Arts is its integrated association with professional performing organizations, two of which are located on campus: The Repertory Theatre St. Louis and the Opera Theatre of Saint Louis. Webster also enjoys a one-of-a-kind association with a professional musical theatre, The Muny, and a partnership with St. Louis Shakespeare Festival as well as Variety Theatre and Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre. These outstanding performing institutions offer exciting productions, nationally and internationally recognized theatre artists and special opportunities for specific projects.

The Conservatory produces a season of six to eight theatrical productions, including one to three directing capstones. Additionally, it collaborates annually on an opera studio with the Department of Music and on three dance concerts with the Department of Dance. The productions are mounted and designed by students, using each of three performance spaces. A sequence of weekly one-act plays called E.T.s (Every Tuesday) is part of the directing and actor training programs. Further performance and production opportunities are possible when projects of special merit are proposed.

Performance and production majors in the fourth year take part in our annual Showcase, through which they audition and/or exhibit their talents in performances for alumni, agents, casting directors and artistic directors. Designers, stage managers and producers are invited to the students' portfolio reviews.

Majors and Degrees

Acting (BFA)

Costume Construction (BFA)

Costume Design (BFA)

Directing (BA)

Lighting Design (BFA)

Musical Theatre (BFA)

Scene Design (BFA)

Scene Painting (BFA)

Sound Design (BFA)

Stage Management (BFA)

Technical Direction (BFA)

Wig and Makeup Design (BFA)

Scholarships

Audition/Admission Requirements

All candidates for admission must complete the audition, portfolio review and/or interview process delineated by the specific majors to be considered for the programs. Only courses completed with a grade of C- or above will count toward fulfilling the specific requirements of the major.