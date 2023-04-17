Schermerhorn & Rice Debut New Show I WANT SONGS Next Month at the Triad Theater

Matthew Schermerhorn and Andy Rice will return to The Triad Theater to debut their new show "I Want" Songs on May 10th & 12th, 2023, at 7:00pm.

Traditionally an "I Want" song takes place toward the start of a musical and sets up the wants of a leading character that drive their story forward. Based on this idea, Matthew & Andy will sing musical theater "I Want" songs, as well as "I Want" songs from the world of pop, rock, and folk.

Major musical theater writers that are represented will include Stephen Sondheim, Cole Porter, John Kander & Fred Ebb, Stephen Schwartz, and Burton Lane as well as American songbook and pop/ rock tunes by Burt Bacharach, Billy Joel, Joni Mitchell, Jim Croce, and The Beatles!

Schermerhorn and Rice will be joined by music director David Shenton and bassist Jerry DeVore.

"I Want" Songs plays at The Triad Theater (158 W 72nd Street) on May 10th and 12th at 7:00pm. There is a $35 (advance) to $45 (at the door) cover charge and 2-drink minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets available on the day of performance at the door after 6:30pm.

Matthew Schermerhorn and Andy Rice have choral backgrounds going back to high school and have been singing together since they met in the Lesbian/Gay Chorus in San Francisco in 1995. They love harmonizing together in concert or just walking around town. They founded and sang in Musaic, a San Francisco men's a cappella vocal ensemble focusing on classical music and pop tunes that performed over 200 concerts in its 20-year tenure. Since moving to New York in 2015 they have been emersed in cabaret shows where they perform showtunes, folk songs and American Songbook music (Matthew's passions) as well as rock and pop music (Andy has broader tastes). They have been playing with "Smilin' Jerry DeVore" since 2017, and in 2018 they are grateful to have met David Shenton and are thrilled to have been working with him ever since.

David Shenton is a composer, pianist, violinist, arranger, orchestrator, and producer. As arranger and pianist, David has appeared on some 47 albums, and has collaborated with some 300+ renowned singers and instrumentalists from every genre, ranging from Pinchas Zukerman, Chris Botti, Alfie Bøe, The John Wilson Orchestra, Vanessa Williams, Marilyn Maye, and many more. David loves to play for cabaret shows, and with his classical chops and love of jazz and pop, David is looking forward to 'jamming with the boys' (including bassist Jerry) to create sophisticated arrangements of timeless classics. He feels fortunate to have been able to work with Matthew, Andy, and Jerry numerous times.

Jerry DeVore is a master of styles as an accomplished electric and acoustic bass player. He is also a composer, arranger, and conductor with an eclectic background from rock to jazz to gospel to symphony orchestras. He has toured the United States, Canada, South America, and Europe, as well as regularly performing on Broadway and at all the top NYC venues.