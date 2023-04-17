Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Schermerhorn & Rice Debut New Show I WANT SONGS Next Month at the Triad Theater

Performances are on May 10th  & 12th, 2023, at 7:00pm. 

Apr. 17, 2023  

Matthew Schermerhorn and Andy Rice will return to The Triad Theater to debut their new show "I Want" Songs on May 10th & 12th, 2023, at 7:00pm.

Traditionally an "I Want" song takes place toward the start of a musical and sets up the wants of a leading character that drive their story forward. Based on this idea, Matthew & Andy will sing musical theater "I Want" songs, as well as "I Want" songs from the world of pop, rock, and folk.

Major musical theater writers that are represented will include Stephen Sondheim, Cole Porter, John Kander & Fred Ebb, Stephen Schwartz, and Burton Lane as well as American songbook and pop/ rock tunes by Burt Bacharach, Billy Joel, Joni Mitchell, Jim Croce, and The Beatles!

Schermerhorn and Rice will be joined by music director David Shenton and bassist Jerry DeVore.

"I Want" Songs plays at The Triad Theater (158 W 72nd Street) on May 10th and 12th at 7:00pm. There is a $35 (advance) to $45 (at the door) cover charge and 2-drink minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets available on the day of performance at the door after 6:30pm.

Matthew Schermerhorn and Andy Rice have choral backgrounds going back to high school and have been singing together since they met in the Lesbian/Gay Chorus in San Francisco in 1995. They love harmonizing together in concert or just walking around town. They founded and sang in Musaic, a San Francisco men's a cappella vocal ensemble focusing on classical music and pop tunes that performed over 200 concerts in its 20-year tenure. Since moving to New York in 2015 they have been emersed in cabaret shows where they perform showtunes, folk songs and American Songbook music (Matthew's passions) as well as rock and pop music (Andy has broader tastes). They have been playing with "Smilin' Jerry DeVore" since 2017, and in 2018 they are grateful to have met David Shenton and are thrilled to have been working with him ever since.

David Shenton is a composer, pianist, violinist, arranger, orchestrator, and producer. As arranger and pianist, David has appeared on some 47 albums, and has collaborated with some 300+ renowned singers and instrumentalists from every genre, ranging from Pinchas Zukerman, Chris Botti, Alfie Bøe, The John Wilson Orchestra, Vanessa Williams, Marilyn Maye, and many more. David loves to play for cabaret shows, and with his classical chops and love of jazz and pop, David is looking forward to 'jamming with the boys' (including bassist Jerry) to create sophisticated arrangements of timeless classics. He feels fortunate to have been able to work with Matthew, Andy, and Jerry numerous times.

Jerry DeVore is a master of styles as an accomplished electric and acoustic bass player. He is also a composer, arranger, and conductor with an eclectic background from rock to jazz to gospel to symphony orchestras. He has toured the United States, Canada, South America, and Europe, as well as regularly performing on Broadway and at all the top NYC venues.




Related Stories
Video: Watch the Complete Final THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Curtain Call on Broadway Photo
Video: Watch the Complete Final THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Curtain Call on Broadway
Watch the complete curtain call from today's final curtain call of The Phantom of the Opera. Broadway's longest-running show ever, The Phantom of the Opera, took its final Broadway bow today, April 16, 2023 after an unprecedented 35-year run and 13,981 performances.
Crawford Out of Final PHANTOM; Mackintosh Will Play Title Role Photo
Crawford Out of Final PHANTOM; Mackintosh Will Play Title Role
Current Phantom of the Opera star Ben Crawford will be out of the show for the final Broadway performance. Longtime Phantom Laid Mackintosh will step into the role this evening.
Photos: Chu Shares First Look at Erivo and Grande in WICKED Movie Photo
Photos: Chu Shares First Look at Erivo and Grande in WICKED Movie
On his Instagram account, director Jon M Chu shared a first look at Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda in the two-part Wicked film adaptation currently filming in the U.K. Part One is set for release November 27, 2024. Check out the images here!
Photo: First Look at the PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Final Company Portrait Photo
Photo: First Look at the PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Final Company Portrait
The longest-running Broadway show of all time, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA will play its final New York performance at The Majestic Theatre today, Sunday, April 16 at 5PM, after a record-breaking 35 years and 13,981 performances to 20 million people. Check out a portrait of the final cast, crew, orchestra, and staff here!

More Hot Stories For You


Ben Crawford Out Of Final Broadway Performance of PHANTOM; Laird Mackintosh Will Play The Title RoleBen Crawford Out Of Final Broadway Performance of PHANTOM; Laird Mackintosh Will Play The Title Role
April 16, 2023

Current Phantom of the Opera star Ben Crawford will be out of the show for the final Broadway performance. Longtime Phantom Laid Mackintosh will step into the role this evening.
Photos: Director Jon M Chu Shares First Look at Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in WICKED MoviePhotos: Director Jon M Chu Shares First Look at Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in WICKED Movie
April 16, 2023

On his Instagram account, director Jon M Chu shared a first look at Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda in the two-part Wicked film adaptation currently filming in the U.K. Part One is set for release November 27, 2024. Check out the images here!
Photo: First Look at the PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Final Company PortraitPhoto: First Look at the PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Final Company Portrait
April 16, 2023

The longest-running Broadway show of all time, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA will play its final New York performance at The Majestic Theatre today, Sunday, April 16 at 5PM, after a record-breaking 35 years and 13,981 performances to 20 million people. Check out a portrait of the final cast, crew, orchestra, and staff here!
Broadway Jukebox: The Best of Lerner & LoeweBroadway Jukebox: The Best of Lerner & Loewe
April 15, 2023

We are celebrating Camelot with a playlist of 30 of our favorite Lerner and Loewe songs. Enjoy songs from musicals like: Camelot, Brigadoon, My Fair Lady, Gigi, Paint Your Wagon, and more!
Photos: The Broadway Revival of 1776 Opens At Center Theater Group Mark Taper ForumPhotos: The Broadway Revival of 1776 Opens At Center Theater Group Mark Taper Forum
April 14, 2023

American Repertory Theater/Roundabout Theatre Company’s new production of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, “1776” kicked off its limited engagement in Los Angeles at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre this week! See photos from opening night!
share