This monograph, produced in close collaboration with the Tom Sandberg Foundation in Oslo, is a long-overdue celebration of this distinguished artist.Â 

Sep. 26, 2022 Â 

Scandinavia House Presents Lundahl & Seitl Performances & Discussion, Exercises In Togetherness, & Tom Sandberg: Photographs

Join Scandinavia House beginning Sunday for a week of special visual arts programs at Scandinavia House - including performances and a discussion by the celebrated artist-duo Lundahl & Seitl of Symphony of a Missing Room; the program Exercises in Togetherness with artists Inari Sandell and Jaakko Pallasvuo, Danilo Correale, and Finnish Cultural Institute; and an intimate conversation with Bob Nickas and Michael Famighetti on Tom Sandberg - Photographs with Aperture!

On Sunday, October 2, in partnership with the Consulate General of Sweden in New York, Lundahl & Seitl will perform their celebrated piece Symphony of a Missing Room over a series of 30-minute increments running between 11:30 AM and 1:30 PM and resuming from 4 to 5:30 PM. Since its inception in 2009 at the Swedish National Museum in Stockholm, Lundahl & Seitl's work has been hosted by twentyfold internationally renowned museums and Biennials; earlier commissions have included Martin-Gropius-Bau, Royal Academy of Arts, Momentum 8 - Tunnel Vision, Centre Pompidou Metz, MMK Frankfurt, S.M.A.K, Bern Biennale and Kochi Muziris Biennale. Participants wear white goggles that induce a spatial white-out, partly rendering sensory interface to the world incomplete, and partly enabling a new relationship with the surroundings by blurring the distinction between sensing/reasoning, and body/mind.

A 1:30 PM, the program will also include a discussion between the artists and noted curator Barbara London. On Tuesday, October 4 from 6-8 PM, Scandinavia House and Finnish Cultural Institute New York welcome you to Exercises in Togetherness, an intimate in-person program, with contributions by Helsinki-based artists Inari Sandell and Jaakko Pallasvuo, and New York-based artist Danilo Correale.

With the event, Exercises in Togetherness discusses the relations between rest and labor, sleep, and artistic work in the current social climate, where societies are aiming to "return back to the normal". Inari Sandell's textile installation, consisting of works from the body of work Gravity Blanket creates a setting for the gathering; in their work questioning the norms of neuronormativity, these norms begin to blur and make way for alternative conceptions from a point of view of neurodiversity and queerness. Jaakko Pallasvuo's newly produced text-based work engages in dialogue with Sandell's textile installation through relations of work, rest and care, and Danilo Correale will present a performative lecture on the topic of fatigue, followed by a Q&A session with Elina SuoyrjÃ¶, the Director of Programs at FCINY. And on Wednesday, October 5 at 7 PM, in celebration of the publication of Tom Sandberg:

Photographs, join Scandinavia House and Aperture for an evening of conversation between writer and curator Bob Nickas, and editor of Aperture magazine, Michael Famighetti! Working in a signature modulating gray scale, the late Norwegian photographer Tom Sandberg spent decades rendering the world according to an exacting vision, training his eye on the shapes and forms of the everyday-dark abstractions of asphalt and sea, the hard edges of an automobile, an ominously curved tunnel, an anonymous figure casting a shadow-to plumb the nature of photographic seeing. His pictures are subtle yet transformative, studies of stillness that radiate mystery. This monograph, produced in close collaboration with the Tom Sandberg Foundation in Oslo, is a long-overdue celebration of this distinguished artist.

