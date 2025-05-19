Savion Glover, Adrian Blake Enscoe and More Join as Performers at Chita Rivera Awards

Hosts Laura Bell Bundy, Kerry Butler, and Marissa Jaret Winokur will perform a song from their Drama Desk Award nominated show Mama I’m A Big Girl Now.
Additional performances have been revealed for the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards, taking place this evening, Monday May 19 at 7:30pm at NYU Skirball. Limited tickets still available.
Savion Glover will perform a tribute to Lifetime Achievement Award honoree Ben Vereen, Adrian Blake Enscoe and Cameron Johnson will perform a song from Swept Away in honor of Douglas and Ethel Watt Critics Choice Award honoree David Neumann, and hosts Laura Bell Bundy, Kerry Butler, and Marissa Jaret Winokur will perform a song from their Drama Desk Award nominated show Mama I’m A Big Girl Now.
There will also be additional performances from previously announced Boop!, GYPSY, Shoshana Bean, Khori Petinaud, the Verdon Fosse Legacy, and The Sing Harlem Choir.
They will be joined by presenters and performers Tituss Burgess, Donna Murphy, Stephen Schwartz, Bruce Vilanch, Liz Cho, Eva Noblezada, Nathan Lee Graham, Lorna Luft, Stephanie Pope, Nicole Fosse, Noah Fosse, Lee Roy Reams, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Vy Higginsen, Jelani Remy, Kevin Csolak, and more.
The 2025 Chita Rivera Awards and produced by Joe Lanteri, Founder and Executive Director of the New York City Dance Alliance Foundation, Inc. in conjunction with Patricia Watt.
The mission of the Chita Rivera Awards is to celebrate dance and choreographic excellence, preserve notable dance history, recognize past, present, and future talents, while promoting high standards in dance education and investing in the next generation.
Nominators considered outstanding choreography, featured dancers, and ensemble in shows on Broadway as well as outstanding choreography in film, that opened in the 2024-2025 season. Nominations for the productions under consideration this season will be determined by the designated nominating committee. There are separate nominating committees for Broadway and Film. There is also an awarding committee for Broadway, which determines the final nominations that are received from the Broadway nominations committee.
