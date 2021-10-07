Sasha Hutchings, Sean Grandillo, Sis & More to Star in the OKLAHOMA! National Tour

Producer Eva Price announced complete casting today for the critically-acclaimed, Tony Award-winning production of Rogers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!. The highly anticipated North American tour begins performances at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis, MN on November 9, 2021 and will continue to play over 25 cities during the 2021-2022 season including stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dallas, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Chicago and Nashville, with additional cities to be announced.

"Oklahoma! is the quintessential and classic American musical. When the original production opened in 1943, it was a groundbreaking celebration of country and community. Soldiers returned from war and found escape and affirmation while in the audience of the first ever modern American musical. Our production specifically is built around the idea of a community coming together in shared experience," said Eva Price, producer. "Well, we've been through a hell of a shared experience in our country over the last 18 months, and we're grateful for the opportunity to gather-safely-with audiences in theatres across America to appreciate this story anew."

"Every element of this production looks, sounds and feels like America today--and we're delighted to announce a cast of remarkable storytellers that represent the rich, diverse community of our country," said Price.

The cast includes Sasha Hutchings (Oklahoma! Broadway, original Broadway cast of Hamilton) as Laurey Williams and Sean Grandillo (Deaf West's Spring Awakening) as Curly McLain, joined by Christopher Bannow (Oklahoma! Broadway) as Jud Fry, Sis ("Pose") as Ado Annie Carnes, Hennessy Winkler as Will Parker, Benj Mirman (Oklahoma! Bard SummerScape) as Ali Hakim, Barbara Walsh (Falsettos, Company, Oklahoma! National Tour in 1981) as Aunt Eller, Hannah Solow (The New One) as Gertie Cummings, Patrick Clanton (School of Rock, Sister Act tours) as Mike and Ugo Chukwu ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt") as Cord Elam. Mitch Tebo (Andrew Carnes) and Gabrielle Hamilton (Lead Dancer) also reprise their roles from the Broadway production. Gillian Hassert, Cameron Anika Hill, Hunter Hoffman, Scott Redmond, Gwynne Wood and Jordan Wynn join the cast as understudies.

Directed by Daniel Fish, this is Oklahoma! as you've never seen or heard it before-reimagined for the 21st century, and now the Tony Award winner for Best Revival of a Musical. Funny and sexy, provocative and probing, this acclaimed production of Oklahoma! tells a story of a community banding together against an outsider, and the frontier life that shaped America. Upending the sunny romance of a farmer and a cowpoke, this Oklahoma! allows the classic musical - and our country - to be seen in a whole new light.

The 2021-2022 route includes:

Elmira, NY Clemens Performing Arts Center 11/06/21 - 11/06/21 Minneapolis, MN Orpheum Theatre 11/09/21 - 11/14/21 Greenville, SC Concert Hall 11/17/21 - 11/21/21 Augusta, GA Bell Auditorium 12/01/21 - 12/01/21 Huntsville, AL Von Braun Center Concert Hall 12/04/21 - 12/05/21 Pittsburgh, PA Benedum Center 01/04/22 - 01/09/22 Chicago, IL CIBC Theatre 01/11/22 - 01/23/22 Oklahoma City, OK Thelma Gaylord Performing Arts Theatre 01/25/22 - 01/30/22 Buffalo, NY Shea's Performing Arts Center 02/15/22 - 02/20/22 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre Proud Partner Comerica Bank 02/22/22 - 02/27/22 Philadelphia, PA Forrest Theatre 03/08/22 - 03/20/22 Providence, RI PPAC 03/22/22 - 03/27/22 Durham, NC DPAC 03/29/22 - 04/03/22 Washington, DC The Kennedy Center--Eisenhower 04/05/22 - 04/10/22 Nashville, TN TPAC 05/03/22 - 05/08/22 Lincoln, NE Lied Center for the Performing Arts 05/10/22 - 05/11/22 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre 05/13/22 - 05/15/22 North Charleston, SC North Charleston Performing Arts Center 05/21/21 - 05/22/22 Dallas, TX Winspear Opera House 05/31/22 - 06/12/22 Tulsa, OK Tulsa Performing Arts Center 06/14/22 - 06/19/22 Ft. Worth, TX Bass Performance Hall 06/21/22 - 06/26/22 San Francisco, CA Golden Gate Theatre 08/16/22 - 09/11/22 Los Angeles, CA CTG Ahmanson 09/13/22 - 10/16/22 Tempe, AZ ASU Gammage 10/18/22 - 10/23/22

Oklahoma! features music by Richard Rodgers and a book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, based on the play Green Grow the Lilacs by Lynn Riggs, with original dances by Agnes de Mille.

The revival's creative team includes John Heginbotham (New Choreography), Daniel Kluger (Orchestrations/Arrangements) Nathan Koci (Music Supervision) and Andy Collopy (Music Direction), with casting by Taylor Williams and Borna Barzin. Laura Jellinek (Scenic Design), Terese Wadden (Costume Design), Scott Zielinski (Lighting Design), Drew Levy (Sound Design), and Joshua Thorson (Projection Design) round out the creative team. The production stage management team includes Andrew Bacigalupo, Rachael Wilkin and Jordan Wynn.

Initially announced as a limited engagement, Oklahoma! was extended due to popular demand at Broadway's Circle in the Square Theatre. The musical played to sold out crowds on Broadway, in addition to garnering multiple Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards and nominations. Oklahoma! officially opened April 7, 2019 after beginning preview performances March 19, and played its final Broadway performance on January 19, 2020.



Oklahoma! is produced by Eva Price, Level Forward, Abigail Disney, Barbara Manocherian & Carl Moellenberg, James L. Nederlander, David Mirvish, Mickey Liddell & Robert Ahrens, BSL Enterprises & MagicSpace Entertainment, Berlind Productions, John Gore Organization, Cornice Productions, Bard Fisher/R. Gold, LAMF/J. Geller, T Narang/ZKM Media, R/F/B/V Group, Araca/IPN, St. Ann's Warehouse, and Tamar Climan.

This production of Oklahoma! was first presented at Bard SummerScape followed by an engagement at St. Ann's Warehouse in Brooklyn where it had a sold out run in 2018. This production was originally developed, produced, and premiered at the Richard B. Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at Bard College (Jeanne Donovan Fisher, Chair; Leon Botstein, President; Gideon Lester, Artistic Director; Bob Bursey, Executive Director; Caleb Hammons, Senior Producer) in July 2015.