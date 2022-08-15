Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sasha Hutchings Joins AMC's DESMASCUS Series Starring Okieriete Onaodowan

The new six episode season will premiere next year on AMC+ and AMC.

Aug. 01, 2022  

Sasha Hutchings will reunite with her Hamilton co-star Okieriete Onaodowan in AMC's new Demascus series. The new six episode season will premiere next year on AMC+ and AMC.

The series is a character-driven exploration of life as an ordinary Black man in America today. It focuses on Demascus, a 33-year-old Black man who goes on a journey of self-discovery using an innovative new technology that allows him to experience different versions of his own life. The series follows these vivid psychological explorations and also Demascus in his primary reality.

Variety reports that Hutchings will play the tech-smart Budhi Banks, who was been in a relationship with Demascus (Onaodowan) for three years. She has committed herself to making their relationship work despite Demascus' personal problems.

Demascus is a half-hour series executive produced by Mark Johnson's Gran Via Productions (Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad) and created by accomplished writer and playwright, Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm (Boomerang).

Kirk Moore (American Crime, For Life) is showrunner. Myki Bajaj of Gran Via is also a producer.

Hutchings is currently starring as Laurie Williams in the national tour of Oklahoma! Further Broadway credits include My Fair Lady, Oklahoma, Hamilton (also The Public), Rocky, Motown (original Broadway casts), and Memphis. She was also seen Off-Broadway in Sweet Charity.

Hutchings has previously been seen on screen in "Master of None," "Jessica Jones," "The Dangerous Book for Boys," "Blue Bloods," and "Smash."



